New poll places Trump nine points ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania

A new poll of Pennsylvania voters has put former president Donald Trump nine points ahead of President Joe Biden in the state.

The Emerson College 11 October poll revealed the former president had 45 per cent of the vote compared to Mr Biden’s 36 per cent. Eleven per cent of the participants said they would vote for “someone else” while eight percent remained undecided.

Mr Biden won the state in 2020 by a slim margin, which prompted Mr Trump to challenge his loss, which ultimately was rejected in the courts.

According to the poll, 50 per cent of Trump voters said they can’t think of anything the former president might do in the near future that would make them choose not to support him in 2024.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent said they can think of something he might say or do to sway their vote away from Mr Trump.

Even more Biden voters — 53 per cent — said they cannot think of anything that would make them not support the president’s re-election, compared to 17 per cent who said there could be something that could change their vote.

The poll participants were also asked about the rivals’ previous elections.

In this same voting group, 61 per cent said they think the former president won “fair and square” in 2016, while only 52 per cent say the same about Mr Biden’s win in 2020.

Another poll this week showed Mr Biden and Mr Trump as head-to-head in Nevada. The CNN poll found that 46 per cent of voters back the current president while 45 per cent prefer his predecessor.

Despite facing federal and state legal challenges including four separate sets of criminal charges, Mr Trump has remained at the top of the GOP polls. He is vying for the Republican nomination in a crowded field, which also includes entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson.

Earlier this week, former Texas Congressman Will Hurd dropped out of the race, and endorsed Nikki Haley.