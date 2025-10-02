Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following the shock assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last month, Americans across party lines increasingly think political violence is necessary to “get the country back on track,” according to a new poll.

An estimated 28 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans supported the sentiment, a new NPR / PBR News / Marist poll found.

The figures represent a 16 percent jump for Democrats and a three percent spike for Republicans, according to the poll, which surveyed over 1,400 people last month, with a roughly 3 percent margin of error.

Still, the majority of Americans don’t agree with violence being a tool to change the direction of the country, with 79 percent of respondents overall in opposition, including 87 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans.

Separately, 77 percent of respondents called political violence a major concern, though people from different parties disagreed on what form was most concerning, with 70 percent of Democrats being most concerned with violence towards protesters, while a nearly equal share of Republicans was more concerned about violence towards public officials.

open image in gallery Americans are more supportive than they were last year of the idea of using political violence to get the U.S. ‘back on track,’ a recent poll found ( REUTERS )

In the wake of Kirk’s shooting, conservative influencers and members of the Trump administration falsely blamed the left for both causing and carrying out the majority of the rising political violence in the U.S., including through criticizing opponents with scathing comparisons to Nazis or dictators, though those in the MAGA orbit also frequently call their opponents similar names.

As The Independent has reported, despite a surge in political violence from a variety of political persuasions, studies show right-wing extremists have killed more people in the years since 9/11 than those of any other cause.

open image in gallery The recent assassination of Charlie Kirk prompted a widespread conversation over whether U.S. politics are growing more hateful and violent, and who is to blame ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In late September, the president signed an executive order deeming “Antifa” a domestic terrorist organization, even though the movement lacks a central organization or clear leadership, and First Amendment experts and civil rights groups warn that the president is using the label as a cudgel against left-wing opposition.

Top Trump officials like Attorney General Pam Bondi have also vowed to prosecute “hate speech” as a form of political violence in the wake of Kirk’s death, despite almost all offensive speech being protected under the First Amendment.