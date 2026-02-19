Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Senator Pete Ricketts, a Trump-aligned lawmaker, endorsed his Democratic wife, Susanne Shore, for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, claiming she would be his only liberal vote for the year.

“I usually vote straight Republican, but Susanne will be my one Democrat exception in 2026!” Ricketts said in a statement, obtained by the Nebraska Examiner.

Shore is seeking a seat on the college’s board of regents, which provides policymaking guidance and oversight for public universities and colleges, to help leadership recover from a turbulent year and make higher education accessible for all students.

Ricketts, who served as governor of Nebraska from 2015 until 2023, said Shore has a “deep love” for the state and would be “an outstanding voice” for the university.

Ricketts and Shore, who have been married for 28 years, have opposing political views. They have donated to opposing political parties and endorsed opposing candidates in presidential elections – even while Ricketts was governor. But they have remained a team throughout the divisive political climate in the United States.

open image in gallery Pete Ricketts, a Trump-aligned Republican, endorsed his Democratic wife for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents ( Getty Images )

“There’s lots of discussion, but it’s always respectful, and we always listen as much as we speak,” Shore told the Nebraska Examiner, adding that Ricketts is “nothing but supportive” of her political ambitions.

Shore is entering a crowded field of at least four other Democrats seeking to take over Elizabeth O’Connor’s seat on the university’s board of regents.

O’Connor stepped down from her seat in January after being charged with a felony for allegedly driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that left one person seriously injured.

O’Connor’s departure arrived shortly before the university’s chancellor of three years, Rodney Bennett, stepped down from his role following a no-confidence vote from faculty. Bennett had been criticized for controversial budget cuts.

Shore said her experience serving as Nebraska’s first lady and working for the University of South Dakota’s Dean of Residential Life gives her insight into college operations.

open image in gallery Ricketts speaks with President Donald Trump during a 2018 meeting with governors ( Getty Images )

“I’ll be able to walk in and have legitimacy with anybody that’s in the room with me, a level of trust,” Shore said.

The University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents primary will be held May 12.

While Shore pursues her own political career, Ricketts is also focused on his re-election.

Ricketts was appointed to serve as Nebraska’s senator in 2022 after former Senator Ben Sasse stepped down. Ricketts then ran in the state’s 2024 special election, defeating the Democratic nominee by roughly 25 percentage points.

Trump has endorsed Ricketts in the upcoming midterms.