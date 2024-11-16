Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Concerns have been raised over a tattoo belonging to Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense – with opinion divided over whether it is a “Christian motto” or a white nationalist dog whistle.

Hegseth, an Army National Guard veteran, has the words “Deus Vult” tattooed on his bicep, which has been associated with white supremacist groups. "Deus Vult" is a Latin phrase meaning "God Wills It," and was a rallying cry for Christian crusaders in the Middle Ages.

The Associated Press reported that the tattoo previously resulted in Hegseth being flagged as a possible "Insider Threat" by a fellow service member. However, the AP report has led to outrage on both sides, including from Vice President-elect JD Vance.

“They’re attacking Pete Hegseth for having a Christian motto tattooed on his arm,” Vance wrote on X. “This is disgusting anti-Christian bigotry from the AP, and the entire organization should be ashamed of itself.”

Olivia Troye, former White House Homeland Security and counter-terrorism adviser, said that the mark should disqualify Hegseth from consideration for the position. “Pete Hegseth’s tattoos are the ones that white nationalists get,” she wrote.

open image in gallery Hegseth has the words “Deus Vult” which means “God Wills It” tattooed on his bicep ( Pete Hegseth/ Instagram )

“Federal law enforcement know these symbols well. Hegseth was banned from national guard duty at Biden’s inauguration for those tattoos. The Senate should consider this disqualifying for a nominee for Secretary of Defense…”

open image in gallery Hegseth has served tours with the Army National Guard but later joined Fox News in 2014 as a commentator and host ( REUTERS )

According to Hegseth, the “Deus Vult” phrase is also the last two words of his 2020 book American Crusade: Our Fight To Stay Free.

Hegseth has downplayed the role of military members and veterans in the January 6 2021 attack and railed against the Pentagon’s subsequent efforts to address extremism in the ranks.

He has also shown support for members of the military accused of war crimes and criticized the military’s justice system.

Hesgeth previously claimed he was pulled by his District of Columbia National Guard unit from guarding Joe Biden’s January 2021 inauguration after being unfairly identified as an extremist due to another tattoo – a Jerusalem cross – on his chest.

That cross has a long history in Christianity but has lately been co-opted by some far-right groups as a symbol of the fight for Western civilization.

open image in gallery Hegseth has previously claimed that another of his tattoos – a Jerusalem Cross – on his chest, prevented him from being included involved in security arrangements for Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021 ( Pete Hegseth/ Instagram )

The Associated Press’s report follows an email sent to the outlet from a fellow Guard member who was the unit’s security manager and on an anti-terrorism team at the time, that proved concerns were in fact raised at the time about the bicep tattoo.

Hesgeth was one of the more surprising nominations made by Trump, in a fairly surprising field – which includes controversial former congressman Matt Gaetz and Robert F Kennedy Jr.

open image in gallery Hegseth was nominated for the position of U.S. Defense Secretary by Trump on Tuesday ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” the president-elect said in a statement on Tuesday. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down.”

Hegseth, 44, is a former Bear Stearns banker who later served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as led veterans-focused advocacy organizations.

He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and co-hosts “Fox & Friends” – which has been known to broadcast favorable coverage of the Trump campaign.