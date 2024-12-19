Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee, said he has not received a personal apology from the U.S. Military Academy West Point after they mistakenly claimed Hegseth had never applied or attended the school.

Though the military academy issued a statement to news outlets apologizing for the mishap last week, Hegseth told Fox News on Tuesday, “I haven’t heard from West Point.”

“Nothing,” Hegseth added.

Last week, Jesse Eisinger, an editor at the news outlet ProPublica said they were planning to report that Hegseth had never applied to West Point, despite saying so, because the military academy affirmed to the outlet twice they had no record of this.

Representatives for Hegseth maintained to ProPublica that he was accepted and provided the outlet with a copy of his acceptance letter.

Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee, was briefly wrongly accused of lying about his admission to West Point ( Getty Images )

West Point issued an apology, saying Hegseth was offered admission in 1999 but chose not to attend. They said the mistake was made because a file was “never opened” but instead was in an “archived database.”

“As soon as West Point became aware of our administrative error, we immediately made a public correction and spoke directly with Mr. Hegseth’s representative,” West Point Director of Communications Col. Terence Kelley said in a statement to The Independent on Thursday.

“We deeply regret the mistake,” Kelley added.

However, Hegseth said he did not receive a direct apology from West Point. When asked, by Fox News, if he wanted one he responded, “One would think.”

Since Donald Trump tapped Hegseth to serve as defense secretary, Hegseth has been inundated with allegations and criticisms undermining his qualifications.

Hegseth, a veteran and former Fox News host, is accused of sexual misconduct, heavy drinking during work hours and at work events and more.

The defense secretary nominee has denied all wrongdoing and allegations.

The Independent has asked Hegseth’s lawyer and a spokesperson for the Trump–Vance transition team for comment.