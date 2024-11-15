Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, previously faced accusations of sexual misconduct that were investigated by police, according to a report.

Trump’s newly-appointed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was briefed on Wednesday evening about an allegation that Hegseth engaged in sexual misconduct in Monterey, California seven years ago, according to Vanity Fair.

Wiles and Trump’s lawyers spoke to Hegseth after learning about the alleged incident, Vanity Fair added. The Fox News host reportedly said the incident was consensual.

“This allegation was already investigated by the Monterey Police Department and they found no evidence for it,” Hegseth’s attorney told the outlet.

Hegseth, 44, served tours with the Army National Guard in Guantánamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and co-hosts “Fox & Friends.”

Trump announced he wanted Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense on Tuesday, one day before the team reportedly became aware of the sexual misconduct allegation.

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, was accused of sexual misconduct in Monterey, California in 2017, according to a new report ( AFP via Getty Images )

Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, said Hegseth “has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed.

“We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again,” Cheung told Vanity Fair.

The Independent has contacted Hegseth’s attorney and Trump’s campaign for comment.

Controversial comments made by Hegseth have come under scrutiny since his nomination was announced, including his recent claim that women should not serve in combat roles in the military.

open image in gallery A lawyer for Hegseth, pictured interviewing Trump in 2017, said the allegation is without evidence ( REUTERS )

“I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles,” Hegseth said in an interview that aired last week. “It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated.”

“We have all served with women and they’re great,” he added. “But it’s just our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where traditionally... over human history, men in those positions are more capable.”

Resurfaced footage from a Fox News broadcast in 2019 shows Hegseth revealing he hadn’t washed his hands in a decade because "germs are not a real thing.”

Hegseth then falsely claimed that germs do not exist because they cannot be seen with the naked eye.