Corporation behind funds for PBS and NPR says it’s ending operations after Trump cuts
Corporation for Public Broadcasting funds PBS, NPR and more than 1,000 local radio and TV stations
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting says it will wind down its operations after the Trump administration and Congress slashed its funding.
The organization funds PBS and NPR, as well as more than 1,500 local TV and radio stations. The “majority of staff positions” will end on September 30, 2025, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting said in a statement. A “small transition team” will remain through January 2026 to help close out operations.
“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement.
The organization cited a recent Senate Appropriations Committee bill for the upcoming fiscal year, which excluded Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding “for the first time in more than five decades.”
The organization also cited a “federal rescissions package,” which canceled $1.1 billion that had been approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Trump signed the bill last week.
“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Harrison added. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
