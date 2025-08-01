Corporation behind funds for PBS and NPR says it’s ending operations after Trump cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting says it will wind down its operations after the Trump administration and Congress slashed its funding.

The organization funds PBS and NPR, as well as more than 1,500 local TV and radio stations. The “majority of staff positions” will end on September 30, 2025, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting said in a statement. A “small transition team” will remain through January 2026 to help close out operations.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” Corporation for Public Broadcasting President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement.

The organization cited a recent Senate Appropriations Committee bill for the upcoming fiscal year, which excluded Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding “for the first time in more than five decades.”

The organization also cited a “federal rescissions package,” which canceled $1.1 billion that had been approved for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Trump signed the bill last week.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country,” Harrison added. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.