Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, revealed that he underwent a successful kidney transplant after the couple’s daughter donated the organ.

The 84-year-old investment banker was released from USCF in San Francisco after undergoing surgery on Friday.

Pelosi said he was “endlessly grateful” to his daughter, Jacqueline, 53, who donated her kidney – and both are now resting under the care of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. Blood relatives are the most suitable organ donors due to shared genetic material, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

“We are deeply appreciative to the surgeons, physicians and medical team at UCSF for their excellent treatment and kindness,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Under their guidance and the care of Nancy and our family, Jacqueline and I are on the path to a full recovery.”

Last month, Nancy Pelosi said her husband is still suffering from medical issues resulting from a violent attack he suffered in October 2022 when an intruder broke into their San Francisco home.

open image in gallery David DePape, the man who bludgeoned Paul Pelosi inside of his home, is now serving 30 years in prison ( ONLINE_YES )

David DePape found Paul Pelosi and beat him with a hammer, leaving him with a fractured skull, and a left hand so damaged that it required multiple plastic surgeries to treat.

“It didn’t end that day,” she told CBS’s Face the Nation on January 5. “My husband, being a victim of all that. And he still has injuries from that attack. So it just goes on and on and on. It isn’t something that just happens, and then it’s over.”

Since his attack, Paul Pelosi has reported suffering dizzy spells and a new aversion to bright light and loud noise.

DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison in May last year. During his trial, he said he had been influenced by conservative conspiracy theories peddled by MAGA-aligned podcasters on YouTube – including baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” in the favor of Joe Biden, pushed by Donald Trump himself.

He told the court that he believed that “everything was a lie coming from the press” in its reporting on Trump.

DePape also confirmed that Paul Pelosi was not his intended target during the trial and apologized for the attack.