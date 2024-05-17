Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer sentenced to 30 years in prison

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The man who attacked former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in federal court.

David DePape, 44, was found guilty in November of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

Aaron Bennett, a spokesperson Ms Pelosi, issued a statement on behalf of the Pelosi family, saying that “The Pelosi family couldn’t be prouder of their Pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case”.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family are immensely grateful to all who have sent love and prayers over the last eighteen months, as Mr. Pelosi continues his recovery,” he added.

Prosecutors had argued for a sentence of 40 years. DePape’s public defence attorneys argued for 14 years, noting that he faced hardship and didn’t have any previous criminal history.

In this image taken from San Francisco Police Department body-camera video, the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, right, fights for control of a hammer with his assailant David DePape during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home, on 28 October 2022 ( San Francisco Police Department )

David DePape on 13 December, 2013, in Berkeley, California ( ONLINE_YES )

DePape was handed a sentence of 20 years for one count and 30 years for another – they will be served concurrently. He has been credited for the 18 months he has already spent in custody.

As he testified at trial, DePape admitted that he broke into the Pelosis San Francisco home at 2am on 28 October 2022, and that he was set to take the then-speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him. He also admitted to striking Paul Pelosi, 82 at the time, with a hammer after police appeared at the residence. He said his plan to put a stop to what he saw as government corruption was coming apart.

As Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley handed down the sentences, DePape was silent, sometimes looking down where he stood. The judge noted that he entered the home of a public official.

“He actually went to the home, that is completely, completely unprecedented,” she said.

The attack was captured on police body camera video, taking place just days before the 2022 midterms.

In a letter to the judge, Mr Pelosi outlined the attack, writing about how he was “awakened by a large violent man holding a hammer and zip ties” yelling “where’s Nancy?”

Mr Pelosi said he was followed by DePape even after he became aware that Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC.

“He kept me hostage in my own home saying he would wait for her,” he wrote.

“He threatened me, saying he would tie me up and wait for my wife. He repeatedly said that he could ‘take me out’,” he added.

After convincing DePape to go downstairs, Mr Pelosi faced the blows of the hammer, leaving him unconscious in front of the police officers who responded after the then 82-year-old made the emergency call from a bathroom in the home.

“When I awoke in a pool of my own blood, I had severe head, arm and hand injuries,” Mr Pelosi wrote.

Defence attorneys said DePape was pushed on by his political beliefs and not by obstructing the official work of a congresswoman, arguing that this made the charges invalid. One of the lawyers noted that he had been interested in conspiracy theories. The Canadian who moved to the US more than two decades ago said at trial that he was convinced that the media lied about former President Donald Trump. He also shared the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory online, which falsely argues that the people in charge of the US government are paedophiles who worship the devil.

DePape told the jury that he was planning on wearing an inflatable unicorn costume when recording his planned interrogation of the speaker.

He has also been charged in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. Jury selection is set to begin on Wednesday.

“My head injuries continue to affect my life. My hair grew back — but I have bumps on my head from the hammer blows and a metal plate from skull surgery. The dizziness has not gone away,” Mr Pelosi wrote, noting that Ms Pelosi remains under 24-hour security even though she hasn’t been speaker since January last year.

More follows...

The Associated Press contributed to this report