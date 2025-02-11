Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace delivered a shocking speech in the House of Representatives on Monday evening in which she accused her ex-fiance Patrick Bryant and three of his business associates of engaging in sex crimes.

Mace, 47, spoke for almost an hour and claimed that, in November 2023, she had discovered a digital cache of more than 10,000 videos and photos that showed Bryant and others abusing numerous women, including herself.

“I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable,” she told the House.

“We are talking about rape, nonconsensual photos, non-consensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of women and girls in my district.”

The MAGA congresswoman claimed she had found a video of a naked woman who was not aware she was being filmed, only to realize that it was herself.

“I was horrified. I was humiliated. I was violated,” she said.

Bryant, a Charleston-based entrepreneur, co-founder of the software development firm Code/+/Trust and previously a chairman of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, responded to Mace’s allegations by telling the Associated Press: “I categorically deny these allegations.

“I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name.”

open image in gallery Nancy Mace with Patrick Byrant (far left) at a campaign event in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in June 2022 ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Bryant for further comment.

According to an Assignment Desk profile of the entrepreneur, he attended Spring Valley High School in Columbia, South Carolina, before winning an internship with local NBC affiliate WIS-TV, whom he worked for as a freelance editor and cameraman while studying at the University of South Carolina.

After graduation and a stint in software sales, Bryant started his first venture Go To Team, a broadcast video services provider, which commenced his career in software development.

Mace was previously married to lawyer and Air Force Reserve officer Chris Niemic between 1999 and 2002 and then contractor Curtis Jackson between 2004 and 2019, with whom she had two children.

She and Bryant reportedly dated for two years before becoming engaged in May 2022 when he proposed to her during the filming of a campaign commercial as she sought reelection to the House.

open image in gallery Patrick Bryant and Nancy Mace on the campaign trail in June 2022 ( Getty )

Mace made headlines in July 2023 when she told a racy anecdote involving Bryant at the 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast about arriving on time for the event only because she had declined his early morning sexual advances.

“Patrick, my fiance, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed,” Mace told her Christian audience.

“And I was like, ‘No, baby we don’t got time for that this morning, I’ve got to get to the prayer breakfast, and I’ve gotta be on time.”

As the crowd chuckled nervously, Mace conceded she had overshared but added: “He can wait! I’ll see him later tonight.”

The couple separated in November 2023 and the politician was asked about why their relationship had broken down in an interview with Fox News that December.

open image in gallery Nancy Mace and then-finance Patrick Bryant watch a robotics demonstration at the U.S. Capitol in June 2023 ( Getty )

“Well, a bunch of media wrote about it, but, you know, infidelity can be a very painful thing,” she told anchor Howard Kurtz.

“I caught him being unfaithful. He was on a dating app, and so I dumped him.”

She continued: “I would encourage any woman that’s in the same situation, just walk away and try to make the best life that you can for you and your family and do the right thing.

“But it’s been a very, very painful couple of weeks for me and my children.”

Bryant, however, denied that he had been unfaithful and told The Daily Mail that he had downloaded the app only in order to delete an old profile.

The newspaper reported at the time that the broken engagement had left the couple fighting over a $3.9m beachfront property with six bedrooms and a swimming pool and a $1.3m house in Washington D.C. that both had equity in.