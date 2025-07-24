Exclusive: Pam Bondi says she doesn’t want new jet after The Independent exposes FBI plan for new airplane to shuttle her around

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI is seeking a new private jet, which will be used not only by the bureau’s elite Critical Incident Response Group, but also for “executive transportation” by FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

However, following a report on Wednesday by The Independent about the intended acquisition, a spokesman for Bondi now claims the AG is against the purchase and wants nothing to do with it.

“The FBI has an independent procurement process for the director and their agents,” Department of Justice spokesman Gates McGavick told The Independent. “Neither the attorney general nor other DOJ leadership knew about this and see no need for its use in Main Justice.”

“Main Justice” is the colloquial name for DOJ headquarters.

A DOJ source said Bondi would like to see the FBI’s request for proposals rescinded, and that she is happy with her present travel arrangements.

At the same time, an FBI spokesman told The Independent that obtaining a new jet will actually be a money-saver for taxpayers.

“The plane in question is for critical functions such as hostage rescue team deployments, international operations, SWAT ops, and other national security related purposes – but the current lease structure is unnecessarily wasteful,” the spokesman said. “As we’ve done with other assets, like moving the headquarters building, the FBI is evaluating available options to better serve the American people at a much lower and more efficient cost to the taxpayer.”

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi claims she is not interested in using a new aircraft being sought by the FBI ( Getty Images )

The ultra-long-range business jet is meant to fly agents and other bureau personnel to far-flung global locations for counterterrorism response, “high-risk operations,” and other “sensitive missions,” according to procurement documents reviewed by The Independent. Alongside the government’s request for proposals, a related statement of objectives says the aircraft “will also support executive transportation requirements for the FBI Director and the U.S. Attorney General,” namely, Patel and Bondi.

The feds want a plane that flies at speeds of Mach 0.83 or higher, with Mach 0.85 listed in the RFP as “preferred.” It must have a minimum range of 7,000 nautical miles, be able to seat at least 12 passengers, three crew, and 1,000 lbs. of cargo, the RFP states.

That means the feds need something along the lines of a Gulfstream G800, which seats 19 and can travel 7,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.90, or a Bombardier Global 8000, which seats 19 and can travel 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.94.

No prices are included in the solicitation paperwork, but the G800 starts at about $72.5 million, while the base model Global 8000 lists for roughly $78 million. The FBI paid $2.4 million to lease a Gulfstream V for six months in 2016, after a procurement process marked by numerous deficiencies, according to an audit the following year by the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General.

In May, Patel told legislators that the FBI was spending far beyond its means and was $1 billion in the red. The 45-year-old Las Vegas resident has been pilloried in recent months for his apparently robust use of the FBI’s private jet fleet to make personal trips. Government officials are required to reimburse the cost of any flights – at commercial coach fares – that are not for official business.

Patel has reportedly used government aircraft to visit Nashville, Tennessee, where his country-singer girlfriend lives, to go to hockey games in New York City, to go to Las Vegas and to attend at least one UFC fight in Miami, where he sat ringside with President Trump.

open image in gallery FBI Director Kash Patel's use of government aircraft for personal use has been questioned ( Getty Images )

In May, Senate Democrats requested that the U.S. Government Accountability Office look into Patel’s travel on government planes, which he is required to do, while at the same time making them unavailable for FBI emergencies.

“Those aircraft have been procured or leased specifically to support operational needs,” former FBI counterterrorism official Christopher O'Leary told CBS News in April. “The concern is that the routine use of them by the director and deputy director for personal travel could take a critical resource offline when they are sometimes needed at a moment's notice.”

Craig Holman, a governmental ethics and campaign finance expert at Washington, D.C. watchdog nonprofit Public Citizen, says the expenditure shows the Trump team going against its relentless claims of “cost-efficiency.”

“For an administration that wants to put on a veneer of cutting waste, fraud and abuse in government spending, it sure doesn't have any qualms when it comes to lavish spending on expensive new jets and other luxuries for itself,” Holman told The Independent. “... Meanwhile, the administration is slashing spending on health care, education and worker safety for the rest of us.”

Since Trump retook the White House in January, the administration has decimated school lunch programs, thrown millions off of Medicaid and enacted tax cuts that will boost incomes for the wealthy while raising taxes on working Americans, experts say.

Before he took over as head of the FBI, Patel slammed then-FBI Director Christopher Wray for using bureau aircraft for personal trips, telling his podcast audience that Wray’s flights should be “ground[ed]. (Wray said he reimbursed the government for all personal use.)

Bondi and Patel clashed earlier this year over the so-called Epstein files, the FBI documents related to its investigation of the notorious sex offender whose ties to the rich and famous, including Donald Trump, are now well-known.

“Dear Director Patel, Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein,” Bondi wrote in a February 27 letter. “... Late yesterday; I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files.”

The files have still not been released, with Bondi recently announcing that Epstein’s hotly anticipated “client list,” which she once said was “on her desk” and ready for public dissemination, did not in fact exist.