Oprah Winfrey called out Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance during her surprise speech on day three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The television star was welcomed on stage by a roaring crowd as delegates sprang to their feet during her debut appearance at a national convention.

The billionaire media mogul described herself as an independent before asking all the "independents and all you undecideds" to choose “truth”, “honour” and “joy” as she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024," she said in a direct appeal to the unaffiliated.

She then focused on a message of unity while criticising Ohio senator, Mr Vance, for his "childless cat ladies" insults directed at women who don't submit to the idea of "traditional families".

"When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion, we don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No. We just try to do the best we can to save them," Winfrey said.

In an apparent jab at Mr Vance, she added: "And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too."

Mr Vance earlier this month defended his tasteless remark, arguing that Ms Harris's campaign was lying about the "context" of his comment.

The Republican, in his 2021 remarks to then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claimed that “we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it” while referring to Ms Harris, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and other Democrats – the same people he had ridiculed for supposedly being “childless.”

“Do I regret saying it? I regret that the media and the Kamala Harris campaign has, frankly, distorted what I said,” he told ABC News.

Vance claimed he was trying to argue that Democrats are “anti-family”.

“The simple point I made is that having children – becoming a father, becoming a mother – I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way. This is something, of course, we’ve recognized for hundreds of years in this country – that human civilization has always recognized.

“This is not about criticizing people who, for various reasons, didn’t have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child,” he said.

Winfrey closed her speech with a resounding shout of “Let us choose Kamala Harris” in the same tone she once used to open her talk show.

Ms Harris, the current vice president, emerged as the 2024 Democratic candidate last month following president Joe Biden's exit from the 5 November race.

American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder performed and actor Mindy Kaling joked about cooking with her friend Kamala.

Singers John Legend and Sheila E were due to perform a tribute to the late music star Prince, who was born in Minnesota and died in 2016, campaign officials said.

Rapper Lil Jon brought the house down with his popular 'Turn Down for What' track in a surprise appearance during the state roll call, representing his native Georgia.

Each night of the convention featured Republicans who have turned against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was president from 2017-2021.