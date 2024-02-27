What happens if Nikki Haley drops out of the presidential race?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations, has been the last remaining challenger to Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination since Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday 21 January, just before the New Hampshire primary.

She has faced intense pressure to follow his example ever since but has doggedly refused to do so, earning her the enmity of the Maga wing of the GOP.

Having finished third in the Iowa caucuses, Ms Haley went on to come second in New Hampshire, picking up 43.2 per cent of the vote to Mr Trump’s 54.3 per cent, prompting the frontrunner to express his irritation after she delivered an upbeat address to her supporters rather than admit defeat and bow out. Even in her own backyard of South Carolina, she lost overwhelmingly to Mr Trump.

The former president has tried everything, from labelling her with belittling nicknames (“Birdbrain”, “Tricky Nikki”) to threatening her donors with excommunication from his movement and taunting her over her husband’s absence from the campaign trail (Major Michael Haley is deployed overseas with the South Carolina Army National Guard), but nothing has so far worked.

No matter how many times Trump allies like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott take to the cable news channels to publicly call for her to step aside, she simply will not do it.

Nikki Haley is so far refusing to throw in the towel (EPA)

Few candidates tend to survive a trouncing on their home soil, conventional wisdom will tell you, but Ms Haley has continued to vow that she is in it for the long haul – to at least stay in the race through Super Tuesday on 5 March, when 15 states and one territory go to the polls, placing more than a third of all Republican delegates up for grabs.

“There is significant fertile ground for Nikki,” her campaign manager Betsy Ankey said of Super Tuesday in a memo published in late January.

“Eleven of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries. Of the 874 delegates available on Super Tuesday, roughly two thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries.

“Those include Virginia, Texas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Vermont, all with favourable demographics.”

Should Ms Haley ultimately decide that she has no path to victory after all and step aside, however, this is what would happen:

Mr Trump would find himself the Republican Party’s unofficial nominee-presumptive as both the front-runner with the most delegates and the last candidate standing.

That being so, the states that have yet to stage their primaries or caucuses would nevertheless be required to hold them anyway, even if only as a matter of formality.

There would be no doubt about the outcome and voter turnout would almost certainly be low, given the greatly reduced stakes, but the people of those states would at least have had an opportunity to cast a vote and have their say, even if the whole affair effectively amounted to a victory lap for Mr Trump (a situation roughly comparable to this year’s parallel Democratic primaries, in which President Biden is ambling to the nomination, almost without challenge).

Donald Trump (AP)

Mr Trump would still not officially become the GOP’s presidential nominee until his coronation takes place at the Republican National Convention, which is being held this year in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from 15 to 18 July.

However, if Ms Haley only “suspends” her campaign, rather than ending it outright, she will hang on to the delegates she has earned so far and potentially be able to re-enter the race in the event that something unforeseen or untoward happens to Mr Trump in the interim (if he were to be taken ill, for instance).

Despite Ms Haley’s spirited showing so far, Mr Trump’s pursuit of the nomination looks all but certain to end in victory, with conservative voters apparently undeterred by the fact that his first term ended in a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol and a second impeachment, his long-touted Mexico border wall remained unfinished, nor the fact that he has four criminal indictments and 91 felony charges hanging over him and has already this year been ordered to pay $83.3m in defamation damages to sexual assault accuser E Jean Carroll or $354.9m to the state of New York after being found guilty of engaging in fraudulent business practices for the better part of a decade.

At the time of writing, Mr Trump has 63 delegates to Ms Haley’s 17 and his campaign has cockily declared that it expects him to pass the magic 1,215-delegate mark required for victory as early as 12 March when Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington hold their primaries.

So why is his challenger resisting the apparently inevitable? Is she hoping to stake a claim for the leadership of what remains of the Reaganite wing of the Republican Party in anticipation of some post-Trump GOP civil war? Is she setting herself up for another presidential run in 2028?

The Independent’s Eric Garcia argues: “At this point, it’s fairly clear that Haley is simply waiting out Trump, hoping that his legal affairs get the better of him and that she could be seen as a viable alternative to him if or when he becomes engulfed by the lawsuits and criminal cases against him.”

She effectively admitted as much herself recently when she said of Mr Trump: “He’s going to be in a courtroom all of March, April, May and June. How in the world do you win a general election when these cases keep going and the judgements keep coming?”

Betting all her chips on Donald J Trump, one of the most volatile and scandal-ridden public figures in American history, finally having to face the consequences of his actions and ending up a convicted felon come Election Day? Stranger things have happened.