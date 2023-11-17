Nikki Haley would beat Biden and DeSantis in New Hampshire, new poll finds

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley would beat both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden in New Hampshire, according to a new poll.

While Ms Haley, the former UN Ambassador and governor of South Carolina, is still far behind her former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, in the Granite State, she’s gaining support, an Emerson College survey found.

Ms Haley received 18 per cent in the poll of New Hampshire primary voters, compared to Mr Trump’s 49 per cent, Mr DeSantis’s seven per cent, and nine per cent for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Ms Haley is the only GOP candidate who would beat Mr Biden in the state, the poll showed, with Ms Haley getting 45 per cent to Mr Biden’s 39 per cent. Mr Trump, on the other hand, is five points behind Mr Biden in the poll.

The poll by Emerson College surveyed 917 registered voters between 10 and 13 November. Ms Haley is up 14 points compared to August, while Mr DeSantis is down 10 points since March.

The survey was conducted in the days following the third GOP primary debate in which Ms Haley took centre stage, at one time calling biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” after he mentioned her daughter’s use of TikTok.

Ms Haley’s debate performance appeared to impress Republican voters, a FiveThirtyEight/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found, with 34 per cent dubbing her the winner, compared with 23 per cent for Mr DeSantis.

An NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showed in October that Ms Haley rose by 10 points in Iowa compared to August, reaching the same level of support as Mr DeSantis at 16 per cent, who lost three points since the group’s last poll.

In a national poll by USA Today/Suffolk University last month, Ms Haley received 11 per cent, a seven-point increase compared to June. Mr DeSantis lost 11 points since June but remains one point ahead of Ms Haley.

As of Friday, Ms Haley was in third place in FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average, getting 9.3 per cent compared to Mr DeSantis’s 13.8 and Mr Trump’s 59.4.