Notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes is declaring that the “groypers have won” after several prominent MAGA influencers openly called to “ban all third world immigration” amid the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over Donald Trump's migrant crackdown.

Amid the White House’s push to up its deportation numbers in recent weeks, sparked by Trump adviser Stephen Miller’s angry demand that ICE agents “step it up” and target day laborers rather than just violent criminals, the administration conducted an immigration raid at a Home Depot in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in LA.

The migrant sweeps in the city sparked a weekend of increasingly volatile protests, including outside the city’s federal detention center, which in turn resulted in the president deploying 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines in response, despite objections from the city’s mayor and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The fiery scenes of law enforcement clashing with protesters – some of whom were seen flying Mexican flags – has led many in the MAGA media world to veer even further right from their already extremely hawkish positions on immigration. And they were being less than subtle with their position on who should and shouldn’t be allowed to enter the United States.

“Ban all third world immigration. Legal or illegal,” Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh tweeted on Monday. “There should be a moratorium on all immigration from the third world. We’ve reached our capacity. We cannot be the world’s soup kitchen anymore.”

open image in gallery Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes is celebrating now that many prominent MAGA personalities, such as Charlie Kirk and Matt Walsh, are embracing his racist immigration views. ( Nicole Hester/Mlive.com )

Walsh’s screed was soon appropriated by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who has seemed to grow increasingly comfortable with embracing racially extreme rhetoric over the past year. In fact, the Southern Poverty Law Center recently included TPUSA on its “Hate Map,” labeling it “an anti-government extremist group.”

“It’s time to ban third world immigration, legal or illegal. We’ve reached our limit and we have a huge cultural, educational, housing, financial, and essential services problem to fix now because of it,” Kirk, who recently sat with Newsom for a friendly podcast chat, wrote while reposting Walsh’s tweet. “We need a net-zero immigration moratorium with a ban on all third-worlders.”

Kirk’s call to prevent migrants from “third world countries” from entering the United States came on the same day that he shared a chart sourced to a white nationalist organization during the broadcast of his online show.

Describing the falling white population of Los Angeles, he complained that “this is the Great Replacement Theory” – which is itself a white supremacist conspiracy theory – while showing a graph from American Renaissance. The SPLC has designated American Renaissance as a hate group that “promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites.”

Additionally, Kirk’s tweet was a day after he promoted Steve Sailer, a far-right writer who has been described as a white supremacist for pushing “race realism” and has been touted as one of the fathers of the alt-right. “For years, the cancel culture police relegated Steve Sailer’s writing and observations to the fringe. But the same people who tried to censor him never dared argue against him,” Kirk wrote while urging his followers to subscribe to Sailer’s Substack.

Jack Posobiec, a Real America’s Voice host who rose to prominence as the leading purveyor of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, would later copy Kirk’s “ban third world immigration” tweet word-for-word and post it on X.

The three high-profile conservative personalities suddenly suggesting that non-white migrants should not be allowed to enter the United States was not lost on the openly racist elements of the American right, who immediately celebrated the tide turning within MAGA media.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk, who Nick Fuentes has harassed for years for being “insufficiently pro-white,” is now getting lauded by the infamous white nationalist for calling on a ban of all “third world immigration.” ( Getty )

“Yesterday, major conservative pundits called for a total ban on 'third world immigration, legal or illegal,’” Ben Lorber, a researcher who monitors far-right and extremist movements, noted. “No attempt by Charlie Kirk to mask the racial/cultural chauvinism. White nationalists are cheering a shift in the Overton Window- 'imagine where we'll be in five years.’”

While rabid antisemites and alt-right extremists reveled that the “JQ crowd has finally wised up to the most insidious Jewish plot of all: a complete ban on third world immigration,” referencing the antisemitic term “Jewish Question,” one of the most infamous white supremacists in America couldn’t help but crow.

Fuentes, whose followers describe themselves as “groypers,” claimed that Kirk, Walsh and Posobiec making common cause with him showed that he had come out victorious in the “Groyper War.” Fuentes and his “Groyper army” have spent the past few years harassing Kirk at TPUSA events because they considered him “insufficiently pro-white,” noting that he has expressed support for Israel, invited gay and Black conservatives to speak at TPUSA events, and fired Ashley St. Clair from TPUSA after she was photographed at a Fuentes event.

“Honestly, it's incredible how much the LA riots are radicalizing the right wing. I've never seen the right wing so angry and so explicitly against mass migration, so close to expressing their disdain in racial terms. It's still implicit, but it's on the edge,” Fuentes bragged on his podcast.

“And I've noticed people like Charlie Kirk and Matt Walsh are now calling for an immigration moratorium,” he continued. “That means they want to shut down all immigration. And suffice to say, the groypers have won. It's just not even a question at this point.”

He went on to take Walsh and Kirk to task for backing the “groyper” position on immigration, claiming they denounced it just a few years ago as neo-Nazism.

“You know, six years ago, they said it was racist to say that we should have a whites-only immigration policy or that we should have an immigration policy that is intended to sustain our white demographics. They said — both of them said that was racist, it was un-American,” he declared.

“Now, here we are in 2025, both of them say no more nonwhites, no more third-worlders, deport them all, bring in a dictatorship to shut it, shut down this rebellion,” Fuentes added. “It's unbelievable. And this is kind of, it's really become a phenomenon, the extent to which the mainstream right appears to be moving further to the right.”

Fuentes, meanwhile, is not exactly a fringe figure despite his extreme views, which include Holocaust denial and a demand that Jewish people “get the f**k out of America.” During Kanye West’s 2022 public embrace of antisemitism and Hitler apologia, Fuentes joined the rapper for dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, who had at the time just announced his presidential run.