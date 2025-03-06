Liberals torch ‘trash’ Gavin Newsom for launching podcast with Charlie Kirk interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom, the California governor who is seen as a likely 2028 presidential hopeful, is under fire from liberals and progressives for his friendly interview with Charlie Kirk, which featured Newsom agreeing with the MAGA provocateur on trans athlete bans and other culture war issues.

“Gavin Newsom is trash and always has been,” one Bluesky user noted about the Newsom-Kirk sitdown.

In the aftermath of Republicans taking control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, Newsom announced last month that he was launching a new podcast that would feature prominent Trump world figures for spirited discussions. The governor pointed to his high-profile appearances on Fox News, including a 2023 debate against Ron DeSantis moderated by Sean Hannity, as proof the project could work.

“We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement. I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from,” he said about the launch of This Is Gavin Newsom. “They are influential — they are. They explain more things in more ways on more days about what’s going on and if we’re not trying to understand their motivations, we will be victims of their motivations.”

At the time, Newsom declined to reveal who his first few guests would be on the podcast, but hinted that they would be fairly well-known figures in Trump world. “I don’t want to lose these folks by letting their names out there,” he said, adding: “Look at the lineup at CPAC. It’s that crew.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom interviews Charlie Kirk on debut episode of podcast, agreeing with the conservative activist on trans athlete bans and other culture war issues. ( iHeartRadio )

Ahead of the first episode of the podcast dropping on Thursday, Newsom posted a photo of him and Kirk — the founder of MAGA youth advocacy group Turning Point USA — standing together and smiling. The revelation that the governor had made the far-right activist and Trump acolyte his first podcast guest was enough to spark outrage among many on the left, even before the episode went live.

“‘The first guest on Gavin Newsom's podcast was Charlie Kirk’ is more than enough for me to say ‘absolutely not’ to any suggestion Newsom play any role in the future of the Democratic Party,” attorney Max Kennerly wrote on Bluesky. “People like him are the past, the failures, the ones who got us here.”

“Sometimes you see something that makes you realize that another person's mind is just always going to be a locked door to you, a total mystery,” games journalist Ian Boudreau stated. “Impenetrable. For me that was Gavin Newsom making his debut podcast episode a talk with Charlie Kirk.”

Center for International Policy chief editor Kelsey Atherton snarked that Newsom “would have put down the Bell Riots with tanks and napalm I can tell you that much,” referencing a 1995 Deep Space Nine episode about a fictional civil disturbance that took place in 2024 San Francisco.

The criticism of Newsom only escalated after his interview with Kirk aired. During the episode, the governor asked Kirk to give him “advice” for his party while also agreeing with the ultra-conservative activist that Democrats were in the wrong when it came to protecting trans athletes in sports.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair,” Newsom, who has long touted his LGBTQ advocacy, declared. “I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you.”

Additionally, after Newsom said that Republicans “were able to weaponize that issue at another level,” Kirk challenged him over the use of the term “weaponize,” prompting the governor to demur and change it to “highlight.” The exceedingly friendly chat with Kirk and his agreement on trans athletes and other hot-button social issues only drew more backlash from the left.

“If you want to understand the DNC's relationship with trans people you have to ask yourself why Montana, Nebraska, and Oklahoma had openly trans legislators before California and New York (which still have never had any),” ACLU communications strategist Gillian Branstetter reacted.

“Who do Democrats think is the audience for ‘Gavin Newsom in a podcast with Charlie Kirk,’” former Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham wondered, while podcast host Andy Levy flatly said it was “utterly contemptible” how Newsom readily embraced Kirk’s viewpoints.

“I know we all know this absolute toad of a man is scum but it truly cannot be overstated just how much he sucks and looks like you threw a Bond villain and the rich property developer who wants to close the Community Center in an 80s kid movie in the Fly machine,” comics writer Zoe Tunnell shared in a post. “This is Dem leadership.”

While progressives torched the Democratic governor for his congenial sitdown with the TPUSA founder, Kirk was busy gleefully retweeting clips of Newsom proclaiming that his 13-year-old son was a massive fan of Kirk’s.