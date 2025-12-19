Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued to troll Donald Trump after the president’s eyes were seen drooping during an afternoon event with the press at the White House.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday to reschedule marijuana to a lower drug classification, which would allow more research into the drug and perhaps expand its medical uses. The recreational use of marijuana is still banned at the federal level.

"We have people begging for me to do this. People who are in great pain,” Trump said at a signing ceremony in the Oval Office accompanied by medical professionals in white coats.

During the event, Trump appeared to drift off while sitting at the Resolute Desk, giving Newsom an opportunity to poke fun at the president.

“NAP TIME FOR THE BIG GUY,” Newsom’s press team wrote on X Thursday afternoon.

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued to troll Donald Trump after the president’s eyes were seen drooping during an afternoon event with the press ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery “NAP TIME FOR THE BIG GUY,” Newsom’s press team wrote on X Thursday afternoon ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

The press team followed up with another jab: “SEND IN THE ADULTS!!! GRANDPA IS TIRED.”

Referencing the professionals in white coats at the signing ceremony, the press team joked, “Is Trump finally getting the medical attention he needs?”

Democratic influencer Harry Sisson also commented on Trump’s health, writing, “Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office again while an event is taking place. It’s so obvious to everyone that this guy is not well. 25th Amendment now,” referring to the section of the Constitution regarding the vice president succeeding the president in the case of their removal.

Trump also appeared to doze off at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the president was “listening attentively.”

open image in gallery Trump also recently appeared to fall asleep at a Cabinet meeting open to the press ( Getty Images )

Newsom, who has been trolling Trump online for months as he pushes back against his agenda, also made fun of the president following his Cabinet meeting with an edited image of the “Presidential Walk of Fatigue.”

The X post riffed off the so-called Presidential Walk of Fame in the White House's West Wing, but instead of photos, or an autopen signature, of past presidents, it was pictures of Trump with his eyes closed.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump’s health has been a point of concern recently, with The New York Times claiming the 79-year-old’s “vigor” has “declined in recent months.”

open image in gallery Trump’s health has been a point of concern recently, with photos showing bruising on his hand ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The NYT also found that Trump’s official appearances have decreased nearly 40 percent and they are starting later in the day during his second term.

The president had scheduled a press event Thursday evening at 6 p.m. for the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act, but 30 minutes after it was supposed to start, it was announced there would be no public signing of the bill.

Trump has also been seen in public with bruising on his hands, which is typically covered with makeup. The White House has said it’s from constant handshaking and taking aspirin.

The president has baselessly accused the NYT of “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” behavior for its reporting and said, “I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before.”

Trump has also said that he got “PERFECT Marks” on his medical examinations, which included an MRI scan for his cardiovascular system and abdomen in October.