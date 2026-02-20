Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office has once again trolled President Donald Trump, this time by labeling him “Dozy Don”, after the president appeared to close his eyes at an event.

The Board of Peace held its first meeting on Thursday in Washington, D.C. There, Trump announced that member nations had pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza reconstruction fund. He also said the U.S. will contribute $10 billion to the Board of Peace.

But, as the day went on, some social media users accused Trump of falling asleep or seeming tired at the event.

Newsom’s press office shared a brief clip of Trump, whose eyes appeared to be closed during an official’s speech, with the caption: “That’s not a still photo of Dozy Don. He’s really just asleep.”

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom called President Donald Trump 'Dozy Don' after the president appeared to close his eyes at a recent event ( Getty Images )

Others were quick to make similar posts.

“Poor low energy Donald. He’s tuckered out,” Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman, wrote on X.

The Lincoln Project, a political group founded by anti-Trump Republicans, posted a still photo that appears to show Trump with his eyes closed at the event. “Bored of Peace,” the organization wrote.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Independent: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

“While the deranged and failing Independent has their ‘reporters’ push baseless conspiracy theories — President Trump is securing world peace,” Kelly added.

open image in gallery Newsom and other social media users accused Trump of appearing tired at the Board of Peace meeting ( Getty )

Newsom, who is widely considered to be a front-runner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has used social media to hit out at the president over the past year. The governor even mimics Trump’s online posting style by writing in all-caps and signing posts with his initials.

The governor acknowledged his efforts last month while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“This is not normal, it’s a deviation of normalcy,” Newsom said. “We’ve got to call it out. So I put a mirror up to Trump and Trumpism – in all caps.”