Newsom trolls Trump over his broken pledge to ‘immediately’ lower food prices
Trump vowed to ‘immediately’ lower grocery prices once he was elected, but the price of some staples hit record highs this year
California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again trolled President Donald Trump online, this time over rising food prices in the U.S.
Newsom, a Democrat, shared a clip of Trump speaking to reporters outside of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday evening. In response to a question about the rising cost of beef, Trump vowed that the price of the meat will go down “once our policies kick in.”
“Just like the price of eggs went down, and the price of a lot of other grocery items went down…It’ll all go down,” Trump said.
In response, Newsom shared another clip of Trump speaking at an August 2024 campaign event in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump, surrounded by everyday grocery items and charts demonstrating rising prices, vowed to “immediately bring prices down” if elected. Newsom captioned the clip: “This aged well.”
Newsom similarly hit out at rising grocery prices under Trump in an earlier post Sunday, sharing a clip of the president claiming he would bring costs “way down.”
“Those ‘groceries’ Trump says he won on: - eggs: UP - chicken: UP - orange juice: UP - bacon: UP - bread: UP - coffee: UP,” Newsom wrote. “Great work, @realDonaldTrump.”
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
While Trump vowed to “immediately” lower grocery prices in his second term, some staples have hit record-highs this year.
In June, ground beef averaged $6.12 per pound, a nearly 12 percent increase from last year, according to federal data. The average price jumped even higher in July, hitting $6.25 a pound, a nearly 14 percent increase from July 2024. Ground beef prices are now the highest ever since nationwide data first became available in the 1980s, according to a statement from Democrats on the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.
A USDA spokesperson told The Independent that beef prices have remained elevated “due to the perfect storm of sustained increase in consumer demand for beef coupled with a prolonged decrease in the supply of live cattle.” In May, the USDA announced it would provide $1 billion in aid to livestock producers who were impacted by drought and wildfires over the last two years.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA has the backs of ranchers, and that’s why we are delivering much-needed emergency relief ahead of schedule,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement.
In March, the cost of eggs also hit an all-time high, with the average price of one dozen Grade A eggs reaching $6.23. While prices have come down in recent months, the USDA warned last month that they are still expected to increase by a total of 24.4 percent this year.
“Even if retail egg prices continue to decrease over the coming months, higher prices realized earlier in the year will continue to factor into the forecast,” the agency said.
While poultry prices declined by .1 percent from June to July, prices in July were still 3.1 percent higher compared to the same month last year, according to the USDA. Meanwhile, pork increased in price between June and July, and July 2025 prices were 1.1 percent higher compares to July 2024.
Some nonalcoholic beverages also cost more, including coffee — which is up due to higher global prices — and orange juice, which is more expensive because of “lower domestic citrus production related to citrus greening and hurricane damage,” the agency said.
Overall food prices are expected to grow 2.9 percent throughout this year, which is in line with the historical average rate of growth, the USDA said. As some staples remain high, an AP-NORC poll in July found that 53 percent of U.S. adults say grocery prices are a major source of stress more than other common expenses, including credit card debt, child care and student loans.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments