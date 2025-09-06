Gavin Newsom’s online trolling targets Stephen Miller with photo of Lord Voldemort
California Governor fond of the comparison between Trump adviser and Harry Potter bad guy
Gavin Newsom has continued his fierce trolling of Donald Trump and his allies, with the California Governor targeting Stephen Miller – likening the White House special advisor to Lord Voldemort.
“AS PREVIOUSLY MENTIONED, WE ARE GIVING SERIOUS THOUGHT TO TAKING AWAY STEPHEN MILLER’S CALIFORNIA RESIDENCY,” the Governor’s office wrote, in all captails – a parody of the president’s own posting style.
“HE IS NOT A GREAT AMERICAN AND IS, IN MY OPINION, INCAPABLE OF BEING SO! — GCN.”
Newsom also posted a photo of the scowling Harry Potter villain alongside his message, comparing the two men – both of whom are bald.
The governor previously made the joke in mid-July, following the announcement that the character of Voldemort had been cast in HBO’s upcoming reboot of the Harry Potter franchise – though the identity of the actor chosen would remain a mystery.
“Congratulations @StephenM,” Newsom responded.
On a separate occasion, the governor called Miller out over comments he made on immigration raids in California, which descended into violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters.
Responding to an interview clip of Miller on Fox News, Newsom shared a grinning photo of Voldemort. “A live look at Stephen Miller seeing a chance to rip families apart, arrest women, and deport children,” he wrote.
That same day, after Miller branded a California judge's ruling that ICE agents could not make arrests without “reasonable suspicion” as “another act of insurrection against the United States and its sovereign people,” Newsom lashed out again.
“This fascist cuck in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy,” the Governor wrote on X.
“Sorry the Constitution hurt your feelings, Stephen. Cry harder.”
