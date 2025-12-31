Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump once again, questioning the president’s knowledge of America’s national bird after he posted a photo of a dead falcon and claimed windmills are killing “our beautiful Bald Eagles.”

In Trump’s latest attack against windmills, more accurately called wind turbines, he shared a photo to Truth Social on Tuesday of a bird lying on the ground in front of several of the energy producers and wrote, “Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!”

But as several outlets have pointed out, the photo is of a falcon, not a bald eagle, and it was taken in Israel in 2017. The photo was shared in Israeli newspapers Haaretz in 2017 and The Times of Israel in 2022.

The Department of Energy even shared Trump’s post on social media. The Independent has reached out to the agency asking if it is aware of the photo’s origins.

Reacting to Trump’s post, Newsom’s press team wrote on X, “Dozy Don doesn’t know what America’s bird looks like???”

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump once again, questioning the president’s knowledge of America’s national bird after he posted a photo of a dead falcon and claimed windmills are killing 'our beautiful Bald Eagles' ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

Newsom has been poking fun at the president online for months as a way to fight against his agenda, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert in September that he was putting “a mirror up to Trump and the absurdity of what’s going on in this country.”

Trump’s hatred of wind turbines goes back to at least 2012, when he appeared before the Scottish Parliament to oppose nearly a dozen turbines, which were ultimately built near his Aberdeenshire golf course.

open image in gallery The photo that Trump shared was taken in Israel in 2017 ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

During the first year of his second presidency, Trump’s regulators have sought to withdraw permits for six offshore wind projects on the East Coast and stopped the construction of two more, Politico reported earlier this month.

While speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Trump bashed renewable energy.

“They're a joke. They don't work. They're too expensive. They're not strong enough to fire up the plants that you need to make your country great,” Trump said, calling wind turbines “so pathetic and so bad, so expensive to operate.”