Newsom trolls Trump with praise-filled medical report written by ‘Dr. Doolittle’
Superfluous health report appeared to make a nod to an overly-positive 205 medical assessment from Trump’s former personal physician
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office trolled Donald Trump with his own praiseworthy medical report written by “Dr. Doolittle” after the White House shared the president’s recent MRI results.
Hours after the White House released a letter from the president’s physician declaring Trump, 79, to be in excellent health, the governor’s office drafted a satirical letter depicting Newsom, 58, as “the healthiest person alive and ever to live.”
The letter, written by “Dr. Doolittle,” described Newsom’s arteries as “shimmering” and his resting heart rate as “so steady that the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened.’”
The superfluous language appeared to be a nod to a 2015 letter, which seemed to be from Trump’s former personal physician, claiming Trump could be “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.” The physician later claimed Trump dictated the letter himself.
The governor’s office said they “do not typically comment on the health of other elected officials,” but chose to, given the White House had released the results of Trump’s recent “preventative” MRI.
“We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa,” the letter read.
Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Newsom’s office has used its social media platform to insult the president and his administration by using memes, rage-baiting and mimicking the president’s social media posts.
The California governor’s office has specifically highlighted the uncertainty around Trump’s mental and physical health, which has been subject to speculation for years.
While the White House claims Trump’s MRI results are “normal,” some have cast doubt on the results – in part due to the sense of public mistrust in the president’s transparency regarding his health. Trump has been accused of shielding some information from the public, such as downplaying the severity of his illness when he contracted Covid-19 for the first time in 2020.
Despite having his own rumors to confront, Trump has extensively accused his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, of covering up his health ailments while in office.
But Newsom’s office was quick to turn the tables on the president following his MRI results.
“If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the President’s emotional well-being,” the letter from “Dr. Doolittle” read.
