Newsom trolls Trump over Epstein picture and drags Melania into the discussion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s team has been trolling President Donald Trump over Jeffrey Epstein again, and this time dragged first lady Melania Trump into the discussion.

Newsom’s press office, which has adopted the Trump team’s unique communication style on social media, mocked a White House social media post that described the president and Melania as “America’s power couple.”

In a simple yet savage response, Newsom’s team replied Sunday to the post with a still image from 1992 of Trump with Epstein taken from archived footage.

“The internet knows who the real power couple is,” his team followed up the next day, before highlighting how the White House post of Trump and Melania received 40,000 “likes,” against Newsom’s 151,000 for the picture of Trump with Epstein.

The photo of Trump and Melania originally shared by the White House was taken as the first lady made a rare appearance last week to unveil a new initiative aimed at improving career and education prospects for children raised in foster care.

open image in gallery ‘The internet knows who the real power couple is,’ Newsom’s team posted, and highlighted how the White House post received 40,000 ‘likes,’ against the governor’s 151,000. ( @GovPressOffice/X )

In a second swipe, Newsom’s team ridiculed the “Trump War Room” account late Monday for posting a picture of the president speaking at a podium, alongside a photo of him working the McDonald’s fryer.

“Get yourself a President that can do both,” the account quipped after Trump appeared Monday at a McDonald's Impact Summit.

Newsom’s team replied with an unflattering photo of Trump against a McDonald’s backdrop and a photo of the president and first lady with Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

The first lady has also responded aggressively to reporting about her alleged ties to Epstein.

open image in gallery In a second swipe, Newsom’s team ridiculed the ‘Trump War Room’ X account’s post which pictured the president speaking at a podium, alongside a photo of him working the McDonald’s fryer ( @GovPressOffice/X )

Her attorneys threatened the journalist Michael Wolff — whose own emails with Epstein were released last week — with legal action amounting to over $1 billion in damages if he did not apologize and retract previous statements he made attempting to tie the first lady to the late sex offender, according to a lawsuit.

And Democratic strategist James Carville took down parts of a podcast episode that alleged a connection between Melania and Epstein, following involvement from the first lady’s legal team.

Wolff’s attorneys hit back with their own lawsuit, and argued that the first lady’s legal threats were “designed to create a climate of fear” so that people cannot exercise their First Amendment rights.

A spokesman for the Office of the First Lady previously told The Independent: “First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”