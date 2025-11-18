Newsom trolls Trump over Epstein picture and drags Melania into the discussion
The California governor’s press office mocked a White House social media post describing Trump and Melania as ‘America’s power couple’
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s team has been trolling President Donald Trump over Jeffrey Epstein again, and this time dragged first lady Melania Trump into the discussion.
Newsom’s press office, which has adopted the Trump team’s unique communication style on social media, mocked a White House social media post that described the president and Melania as “America’s power couple.”
In a simple yet savage response, Newsom’s team replied Sunday to the post with a still image from 1992 of Trump with Epstein taken from archived footage.
“The internet knows who the real power couple is,” his team followed up the next day, before highlighting how the White House post of Trump and Melania received 40,000 “likes,” against Newsom’s 151,000 for the picture of Trump with Epstein.
The photo of Trump and Melania originally shared by the White House was taken as the first lady made a rare appearance last week to unveil a new initiative aimed at improving career and education prospects for children raised in foster care.
In a second swipe, Newsom’s team ridiculed the “Trump War Room” account late Monday for posting a picture of the president speaking at a podium, alongside a photo of him working the McDonald’s fryer.
“Get yourself a President that can do both,” the account quipped after Trump appeared Monday at a McDonald's Impact Summit.
Newsom’s team replied with an unflattering photo of Trump against a McDonald’s backdrop and a photo of the president and first lady with Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
The first lady has also responded aggressively to reporting about her alleged ties to Epstein.
Her attorneys threatened the journalist Michael Wolff — whose own emails with Epstein were released last week — with legal action amounting to over $1 billion in damages if he did not apologize and retract previous statements he made attempting to tie the first lady to the late sex offender, according to a lawsuit.
And Democratic strategist James Carville took down parts of a podcast episode that alleged a connection between Melania and Epstein, following involvement from the first lady’s legal team.
Wolff’s attorneys hit back with their own lawsuit, and argued that the first lady’s legal threats were “designed to create a climate of fear” so that people cannot exercise their First Amendment rights.
A spokesman for the Office of the First Lady previously told The Independent: “First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”
