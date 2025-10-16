Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has reacted angrily to the Trump administration’s reported plans for a lavish military parade in his state on Saturday, coinciding with the latest round of No Kings protests.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance can find money to launch missiles over the I-5 during a government shutdown, but not a dime for Americans’ health care,” Newsom wrote on X, alluding to possible disruption on Interstate-5.

According to MeidasTouch, the event, which one of its sources described as a “vanity parade,” will be led by Vice President Vance, honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, and may involve the firing of live missiles from Navy warships stationed near Camp Pendleton in Oceanside.

open image in gallery California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on the Trump administration to ‘put aside your vanity parade’ ( AP )

The outlet adds that parts of I-5 could be closed to accommodate the festivities, impacting the 80,000 drivers who use the corridor daily. An estimated $94 million-worth of freight is carried every single day along the interstate, which runs from San Diego County to Orange County and has been described as California's economic backbone.

The White House has yet to confirm or deny the plans and the Marine Corps has issued a press release promoting what it describes as an “Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration” on Red Beach, near Camp Pendleton, on Saturday, followed by a “Beach Bash” for service members and their families at Del Mar Beach, for which, it states, “no public highways or training routes will be closed.”

“The capabilities demonstration will feature integrated Navy and Marine Corps operations across air, land and sea,” the corps explains.

“All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols,” it adds, stating that a “detailed risk assessment” has been carried out in advance and reassuring the public that “multiple rehearsals will be conducted” before the big day.

Newsom’s office told The Los Angeles Times that it is still weighing whether or not close the freeway and said: “California always honors our Marines – but this isn’t the right way to go about it,

“The White House should focus on paying their military, lowering grocery prices and honoring these soldiers for their service instead of pompous displays of power. The lack of coordination and communication from the federal government on this event – and the overall impact to our society and economy – is evident of the larger disarray that is the Trump administration.”

California Department of Transportation spokesperson Edward Barrera added: “If the federal government requests a closure of the freeway, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during and after the event.”

open image in gallery The Los Angeles ‘No Kings’ protest on June 14, featuring an inflatable ‘Baby Trump’ air balloon ( AFP/Getty )

The Independent has contacted both the White House and Gov. Newsom for further comment.

In an earlier post on X, written before the Marines’ statement was issued and before President Trump had signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to ensure active-duty military personnel get paid, despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, Newsom had fumed: “Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military. PUT ASIDE YOUR VANITY PARADE AND PAY OUR TROOPS INSTEAD.”

The governor’s official press account, best known for blasting out searing anti-Trump parodies, also commented on the parade: “This would be an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck.”

This weekend’s latest round of nationwide No Kings protests follows a similar day of demonstrations on June 14, at which activists gathered in cities across the U.S. to express their discontent with the Trump administration’s “authoritarian” policies, from ICE’s crackdown on illegal immigrants to the president’s moves against his political enemies.

The previous date happened to be the commander-in-chief’s 79th birthday, marked by another costly military parade, ostensibly to honor the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. This parade saw heavy tanks rumble through the streets of Washington, D.C., and vintage aircraft soar overhead.