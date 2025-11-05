Newsom taking victory lap after Democratic wins by posting AI images of baby Trump
Last night’s elections saw Democrats win major victories in New York City, California, Virginia, and New Jersey
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday posted a series of AI-generated images of Donald Trump as a baby, an apparent victory lap over the Republican after a series of Democratic wins at the ballot box the day before.
The images included renderings of the president as a baby in a stroller and a child crying while being fed spaghetti.
Newsom, who has been copying the president’s style of online trolling for months, has been challenging the president on more than just social media, though.
On Tuesday, Newsom celebrated California voters choosing overwhelmingly to pass Proposition 50, a ballot initiative to redraw the state’s district maps to potentially add up to five Democratic seats in Congress.
The governor, a key backer of the measure, has argued the proposition was necessary because of a Trump-led Republican effort in Texas to add up to five GOP seats, one of many measures Newsom alleges amount to Trump trying to “rig” the 2026 midterms in his favor.
“Tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a special election,” Newsom said Tuesday in a victory speech.
“None of use however are naive,” he added. “This is a pattern. This is a practice. Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the midterm election continue to this day... Donald Trump does not believe in free and fair elections.”
The Democrat has argued that Trump moves including sending the military and National Guard to mostly Democrat-led cities around the country are authoritarian attempts to stifle political opposition.
Newsom wasn’t the only Democrat celebrating.
Yesterday’s elections led to a number of bellwether blue victories, including Democrats flipping red governor’s seats in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the mayoral race in New York City.
President Trump avoided his usual bombast and acknowledged that the elections were a poor showing for the GOP in comments Wednesday during a meeting with lawmakers, pointing the finger at the ongoing government shutdown.
“I don’t think it [the results] was good for Republicans...the shutdown was a big factor, negative for Republicans,” Trump said.
The president has called on Republicans to break the shutdown by abolishing the filibuster, the procedural rule that means most legislation requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass the Senate.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments