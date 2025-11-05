Newsom taking victory lap after Democratic wins by posting AI images of baby Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday posted a series of AI-generated images of Donald Trump as a baby, an apparent victory lap over the Republican after a series of Democratic wins at the ballot box the day before.

The images included renderings of the president as a baby in a stroller and a child crying while being fed spaghetti.

Newsom, who has been copying the president’s style of online trolling for months, has been challenging the president on more than just social media, though.

On Tuesday, Newsom celebrated California voters choosing overwhelmingly to pass Proposition 50, a ballot initiative to redraw the state’s district maps to potentially add up to five Democratic seats in Congress.

The governor, a key backer of the measure, has argued the proposition was necessary because of a Trump-led Republican effort in Texas to add up to five GOP seats, one of many measures Newsom alleges amount to Trump trying to “rig” the 2026 midterms in his favor.

open image in gallery Following a string of Democratic wins, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump on Wednesday, posting a series of AI-generated images showing the president as a crying baby ( X@GavinNewsom )

“Tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a special election,” Newsom said Tuesday in a victory speech.

“None of use however are naive,” he added. “This is a pattern. This is a practice. Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the midterm election continue to this day... Donald Trump does not believe in free and fair elections.”

The Democrat has argued that Trump moves including sending the military and National Guard to mostly Democrat-led cities around the country are authoritarian attempts to stifle political opposition.

Newsom wasn’t the only Democrat celebrating.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom has been using Trump-style internet trolling for months against the president ( Gavin Newsom )

Yesterday’s elections led to a number of bellwether blue victories, including Democrats flipping red governor’s seats in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the mayoral race in New York City.

President Trump avoided his usual bombast and acknowledged that the elections were a poor showing for the GOP in comments Wednesday during a meeting with lawmakers, pointing the finger at the ongoing government shutdown.

“I don’t think it [the results] was good for Republicans...the shutdown was a big factor, negative for Republicans,” Trump said.

open image in gallery Democrats won a variety of notable races in elections on Tuesday, including democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the election for mayor of New York City ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The president has called on Republicans to break the shutdown by abolishing the filibuster, the procedural rule that means most legislation requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass the Senate.