Anxious Democrats await key Election Day results in NYC, NJ and Virginia in first big test of Trump’s second term: Live updates
Trump threatened to send only the ‘minimum’ federal funds to New York City if Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins
Democrats are anxiously awaiting election results as voters cast ballots in races in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, California and Texas in the first major test of President Donald Trump’s second term.
At the eleventh hour, Trump backed Andrew Cuomo’s bid for New York City mayor while labeling frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, as a “communist.”
If Mamdani wins, the president said it’s “highly unlikely” that he gives his hometown any more federal funds than the minimum required, he wrote on Truth Social.
“Donald Trump is threatened by our campaign,” Mamdani fired back on CNN.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and Trump’s former DOGE boss, also threw his support behind Cuomo Monday evening.
Meanwhile, gubernatorial races are unfolding in two key states: New Jersey and Virginia.
The Virginia race will see pro-Trump candidate Winsome Earle-Sears going head-to-head with center-left candidate Abigail Spanberger.
In New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill takes on Republican Jack Ciattarelli. But the race has been overshadowed by threats from Trump, who said that “election monitors” will be stationed at polling sites — a move Democrats have branded as voter intimidation.
California voters will decide whether to approve a new congressional map that could give Democrats five more seats in the House.
What to know about Prop 50
California voters on Tuesday will decide whether to approve California’s Prop 50, which “requires temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030.”
The effort, backed by California Governor Gavin Newsom and former President Barack Obama, would allow state lawmakers to redraw the congressional map, potentially picking up five additional Democratic seats in the U.S. House.
The move is meant to counteract similar efforts in Texas, where the state legislature already approved a new map that would bring Republicans five extra seats in the House.
What did Trump say ahead of the NYC mayoral race?
President Donald Trump branded Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani a “communist” and announced he supported independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, just one day before Election Day in New York City.
The president threatened to only provide the “minimum” amount of federal funds, should Mamdani win the race.
“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” he wrote on Truth Social Monday evening.
“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!” Trump continued.
“We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!” the president wrote.
Trump weighs in on candidates' appearance — again — in NYC race
President Donald Trump had a suggestion for GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa as New Yorkers cast their ballots on Election Day.
Sliwa, who is known for sporting a red beret as part of his Guardian Angels gear, “looks much better without the beret!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.
On 60 Minutes Sunday, Trump also alluded to frontrunner Zohran Mamdani’s looks.
“Some people have compared him to a left-wing version of you: charismatic, breaking the old rules. What do you think about that?” CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell asked the president.
Trump replied: “Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him. Right?”
