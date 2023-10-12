New York Post reporter goes on rant at White House press conference

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New York Post reporter went on a rant after not being called on by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I’m not calling on you today!” Ms Jean-Pierre told Steven Nelson as he attempted to ask a question on Wednesday.

“You should be ashamed of that,” Mr Nelson said. “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media and blacklist one of our country’s largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine. That shows contempt for a free and independent press.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Nelson wrote on X: “The @NYPost is our country’s oldest daily newspaper. We have the 4th-largest print circulation and only the NY Times has more web traffic. @PressSec last called on me in May, and on a colleague in July. The May exchange was also about press freedom issues.”

Mr Nelson has reported that the May disagreement stemmed from the Post not being included in a White House event.

After Ms Jean-Pierre became the press secretary in May last year, she has also contended with constant interruptions by Simon Ateba, the owner of the Today News Africa blog, who received a warning for his behaviour.

Former Trump White House communications adviser Ben Williamson wrote on X: “Three years ago the called-on reporter would’ve given their question to the one skipped over. Evidently, that’s no longer the case.”