White House slams Squad members’ ‘repugnant’ comments on Israel attack

The White House has slammed members of the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democrats for their “repugnant” and “disgraceful” comments about the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

In the White House press conference on Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked for President Joe Biden‘s response to the statements from some lawmakers calling for an immediate ceasefire and for his administration to stop funding Israel.

“So, I’ve seen some of those statements this weekend. And we’re gonna continue to be very clear,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“We believe they’re wrong. We believe they’re repugnant and we believe they’re disgraceful.”

She added: “Our condemnation belongs squarely with terrorists who have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped, hundreds, hundreds of Israelis.

“There can be no equivocation about that. There are not two sides here. There are not two sides.”

Following the surprise invasion on Saturday morning, several members of the “Squad”, including Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush called for the US to halt funding to Israel, labelling the nation an “apartheid system”.

Ms Omar, along with other members of the “Squad” including Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called for a “ceasefire and de-escalation” in the Middle East.

Ms Tlaib, who is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, wrote in her statement: “I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity.”

She added: “The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.

“The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other.”

Left to right: congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as ‘the Squad’ (Getty Images)

The comments from the lawmakers were quickly met with pushback, including from fellow Democratic Rep Ritchie Torres, who described the comments from members of his own party as “reprehensible and repulsive”.

“US aid to Israel is and should be unconditional, and never more so than in this moment of critical need,” he said in a statement to the Jewish Insider.

“Congress must act decisively to provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself in the face of unprecedented terrorism.”

“Shame on anyone who glorifies as ‘resistance’ the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. It is reprehensible and repulsive,” he added.

Mr Torres called for the US to provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself from the attacks, which have so far left over 900 Israelis dead.

Just hours after the conflict began, Mr Biden called the attack by Hamas terrorists “appalling” and vowed that the US would stand by Israel as an ally.

Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel early on Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens captive across the Gaza border.

Hamas militants reportedly killed babies and “decapitated” women, according to Israeli officials.

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked how President Biden responded to comments by ‘the Squad’ (Getty Images)

At least 14 American citizens are among the dead, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately declared a state of war and promised “mighty vengeance” on Israel’s attackers.

On Monday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Gaza has also been hit by retaliatory airstrikes by Israel, which have left at least 765 Gazans dead. An Israeli defence official vowed no buildings would remain in the region, saying, “Gaza will eventually turn into a city of tents.”

Human rights experts have warned that the blockade of Gaza will have devastating consequences for the region, which is expected to run out of fuel within hours.