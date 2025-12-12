New Jersey restaurants and lawmakers fume over potential plastic fork ban
Some residents have supported the proposed ban, citing environmental concerns about plastic use
New Jersey restaurants and lawmakers are expressing concern about a potential single-use plastic utensil ban in the state.
New proposed legislation could require restaurants in New Jersey to only give reusable utensils to dine-in customers, unless they request plastic utensils, according to Fox29. If a customer orders take-out, they would have to specifically request plastic utensils. Restaurants could also be prohibited from offering bundled utensils or condiment packages, NJ.com reports.
If the legislation passes, schools would be exempt for five years, while restaurants in food courts would be exempt for two years, according to NorthJersey.com. Healthcare facilities would also be exempt under some circumstances.
Restaurant owners could also face fines under the proposed legislation, Fox29 reports. A first offense could earn restaurants a warning, while a second offense could cost $1,000. There could also be a $2,500 fine for additional offenses.
A portion of the collected fines would go toward the New Jersey Clean Communities Program Fund, which is a statewide litter-abatement program, Fox 5 reports.
Brian Truitt, who owns the restaurant Mylestone Catering in Camden, New Jersey, told Fox29 he’s concerned about how local laws could impact people like him. “New Jersey changed so many things so fast it’s kind of difficult for small businesses," he said.
State Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a Republican, told NJ.com he opposes the measure.
“I’m not sure I understand why the state should be micromanaging this when each municipality can do it however they want working with their businesses,” O’Scanlon said.
State Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, a Democrat, also said the proposed measure could mean rising prices for customers.
“I have seen bills introduced here that end up attacking the consumer at the end of the day instead of helping them,” Ruiz told NJ.com.
However, others are more enthusiastic about the bill, citing environmental concerns.
Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, told NJ.com he supports the legislation because he’s concerned about the chemicals in plastics.
“PFAS [Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, also known as “forever chemicals”] and products have a way of getting into our environment and ultimately into our drinking water and bodies,” he told the outlet. “There is an incredibly viable market of PFAS-free products.”
Christopher Sperry, a Camden resident, told Fox 29 he’s also concerned about the use of disposable plastic. "It’s bad for the community and the environment," he told the outlet.
