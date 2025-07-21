Forever chemicals in household objects linked to type 2 diabetes, scientists warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Common “forever chemicals” found in everyday items like non-stick cookware, food packaging and waterproof clothing could increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research has found.

The study adds to a growing body of research pointing to a role of plastic-related “forever chemicals”, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), in disrupting human metabolism.

Researchers in New York analysed health records and blood samples from 360 people, comparing individuals recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to those without.

They found that people with higher levels of PFAs in their blood were up to 31 per cent more likely to develop diabetes.

PFAS are a class of thousands of human-made chemicals used since the 1940s in stain-resistant furniture, greaseproof food packaging, cosmetics and firefighting foams. They are known for persisting in the environment and the bloodstream, earning them the name “forever chemicals.”

The study showed these chemicals appear to interfere with amino acid biosynthesis and drug metabolism – processes that are critical to the body’s blood sugar regulation.

“PFAS are synthetic chemicals that resist heat, oil, water, and stains, and are found in countless everyday consumer products,” said Dr Vishal Midya, senior author of the study and assistant professor of environmental medicine at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine.

“Because they don’t break down easily, PFAS accumulate in the environment – and in human bodies.”

The researchers said their findings point to a need to factor in environmental exposure, not just genetics or lifestyle, when trying to prevent type 2 diabetes.

“Mounting research suggests that PFAS are a risk factor for several chronic diseases, such as obesity, liver disease, and diabetes,” said Dr Damaskini Valvi, associate professor of public health and environmental medicine at Mount Sinai.

open image in gallery A runner grabs a bottle of water at the athlete's village prior to the start of the 116th running of the Boston Marathon, in Hopkinton ( AP )

PFAS have already been linked to several health problems, including cancers, reproductive harm, and immune system suppression. These substances are so widespread that a long-term US government study found 98 per cent of Americans had some amount of PFAs in their blood.

While earlier research, including a Harvard study, has linked PFAS to diabetes risk, the Mount Sinai researchers say their study is among the first to explore how these chemicals may disrupt metabolic pathways in diverse, urban populations.

The findings come amid global talks on whether limiting PFAS should be included in a forthcoming UN plastics treaty. A growing number of countries, including many in the European Union, have already announced or implemented their own restrictions on PFAs in consumer products.