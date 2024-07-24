Support truly

Israeli Prime Minister gave a full-throated speech in defense of his government’s war against Hamas in a joint address to Congress despite the fact that more than 38 Democrats boycotted the address.

The speech is Netanyahu’s fourth joint address to Congress. Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, received an uproarious applause. In the same way, he was flanked by many senior members of Congress and Senators. The speech comes as much of the international community has turned against Israel as it has conducted its war against Hamas after the terror group launched a surprise attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Netanyahu sought to draw similarities of the October 7th attack with the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“That is like 20 9/11s in one day,” he said, describing in lurid detail the attack on Israel, noting how only 135 of 255 hostages have been brought home.

“This is not a clash of civilizations,” Netanyahu said. “This is a clash between barbarism and civilization.”

On one end, there was an overwhelming sign of support for Israel even as the country becomes an international pariah. Tesla and X executive Elon Musk was in attendance, as was recently released hostage Noa Argamani.

But in a symbol of how many Democrats have adamantly opposed his actions, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had initially invited Netanyahu, was not flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, nor Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray of Washington, but rather Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Similarly, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the only Palestinian-American congresswoman, did sit on the floor for much of the address. Tlaib had been censured by the House for her previous comments, which even some Democrats called antisemitic, which she strongly denied.

Throughout much of Netanyahu’s speech, she held up a sign that said “War Criminal.”

Illinois Representative Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights activist Jesse Jackson who also has voted against aid to Israel was also in the chamber and opted not to sit down.

Other Democrats who boycotted included Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tim Kaine, as well as Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic leaders such as former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Netanyahu acknowledged anti-Israel protesters and criticized them, saying they stand with Hamas terrorists who murder children.

“These protesters stand with them, they should be ashamed of themselves,” he said to huge applause. At one point, during his denunciation of protesters and saying Iran was inciting anti-American sentiment led to chants of “USA.” He also denounced people who said they were “Gays for Gaza” and said they were similar to “Chickens for KFC.”

He also pushed back against accusations that Israel is carelessly murdering Palestinian civilians.

“For Israel, every civilian death is a tragedy for Hamas, is a strategy,” he said.

The prime minister also pushed back on the International Criminal Court for seeking out a warrant for his arrest.

“If Israel’s hands are tied, America is next,” he said. “The hands of the Jewish state will never be shackled. Israel will always defend itself.”

At the same time, some Democrats said that Netanyahu’s actions made hostages less safe.

“I just came from listening to hostage families who were very clear that the most important thing to get their family members back is to end the war and to get a ceasefire,” Representative Sara Jacobs, the youngest Jewish American congresswoman, told The Independent. Jacobs is one of a number of Democrats who supportive of Israel.

But Netanyahu also appealed for Congress to continue to provide military aid.

“Give us the tools faster, and we’ll finish the job faster,” he said.

Netanyahu also spoke about the need to create an international alliance to push back against Iran.

The prime minister sought to make bipartisan appeals when he praised President Joe Biden for his years of service and for helping push back against Iranian aggression while at the same time praising Donald Trump for his brokering of the Abraham Accords and recognizing the Golan Heights and said he was grateful Trump survived his assassination attempt almost two weeks ago in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will visit Trump.

Afterward Netanyahu received a rapturous applause.