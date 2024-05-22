Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

House Speaker Mike Johnson told The Independent that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would sign a letter inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a joint address to Congress.

Mr Johnson had previously pushed the Democratic leader of the United States Senate to sign a letter allowing Mr Netanyahu to deliver a joint address to Congress.

But after votes on Wednesday, he said that Mr Schumer had agreed to do so.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) takes questions during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

“I spoke with him today and he’s going to sign the letter jointly and it’ll get out to the prime minister this week,” Mr Johnson told The Independent.

The speaker said he did not have a date set at the moment.

“No, I’m going to talk about prime minister Netanyahu about that today,” he said.

The invitation will come despite the fact that Mr Schumer has previously called for new elections in Israel and criticised Israel’s execution of its war against Hamas in Gaza.

But Mr Johnson and Mr Schumer--along with nearly every major elected official leader in Washington--condemned the top prosecutor for the International Criminal Court’s announcement that he would seek arrest warrants against Mr Netanyahu, as well as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior Hamas officials.

But the Biden administration said it had not been made aware of such a visit.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), flanked by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) as he speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on May 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats have revived the bipartisan border bill that was already blocked once earlier this year, Republicans including Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who negotiated the immigration package say they will block it again.Â (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

“So we have not at this point heard from the Prime Minister on a joint address to the Congress, the president talks to the prime minister in fact, he just talked to him not too long ago, senior administration officials engaged with him I just did so over the weekend,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. “So we'll stay in touch with the prime minister and obviously we'll stay in touch with the Congress and see what happens.”

Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu have been at odds recently about Israel’s plan to attack Rafah. The Biden administration recently paused the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel and Mr Biden said the US would not support Israel if it went into Rafah.

But some Democrats denounced the potential visit.

“I think that the presence of Netanyahu here for a joint address is an incredibly divisive and unproductive activity,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent.

“I think given the fact that he has led a military campaign in Gaza which has created one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history, where hundreds of thousands of people now face starvation, I think inviting Mr Netanyahu to Congress is not a good idea,” Senator Bernie Sanders told The Independent.

The announcement comes also as Ireland, Noway and Spain all announced their recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday.