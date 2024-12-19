Longtime anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving Fox News
A network source told The Independent that Cavuto declind to sign a new Fox News deal and his last broadcast will be Thursday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving the conservative cable giant after 28 years at the network, Fox News confirmed on Thursday.
Cavuto will issue a final farewell to viewers during the Thursday afternoon broadcast of his Fox News program Your World.
“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media,” Fox News said in a statement. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”
A network source told The Independent that Cavuto’s departure comes after he declined a new contract, which was described as generous. As is the case with the shifting landscape of cable and broadcast news, Cavuto’s new deal saw the 66-year-old host receiving a cut in his salary.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments