Fox News host Neil Cavuto took a few minutes on his show “Your World” to respond to hate mail from viewers on Thursday.

A few viewers were particularly disgruntled about Mr Cavuto’s refusal to reject the results of the 2020 election.

“Sad to watch an intelligent man proudly display his ignorance when Neil Cavuto insists with moral certitude that the 2020 election rigging absolutely did not occur,” a viewer named Kevin wrote to Mr Cavuto.

Former President Donald Trump and several of his associates are facing an array of legal headaches stemming from their false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, from felony charges to blockbuster payouts. In April, Fox News also reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, avoiding a trial that would examine the network’s coverage of false claims that 2020 election was rigged.

“So, Neil Cavuto, the Omnipotent One, has concluded that the last election wasn’t stolen,” JJ, another viewer, wrote. “Says who, fat head?”

Mr Cavuto did not mince words in his response to JJ.

“Well, says every rational human being on the planet,” he said. “That includes 38 investigations, scores of recounts, then recounts of recounts, and dozens of more court cases often led by Trump-appointed judges. Outside of that, take your pick.”

Some of the messages were tamer, with multiple people mocking a plaid blazer the cable news host wore on air: “Somewhere in Central Park, a handsome cab horse is missing his blanket.”

Viewers also sent more light-hearted hate mail, mocking a recent blazer choice by Mr Cavuto. (Fox News)

Others, not so much. A viewer named Cassie targeted Mr Cavuto over his multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

“Illness has changed you, Cavuto,” she wrote. “Maybe it was your heart operation years ago, or maybe it’s your MS progressing. But you’re not the guy you were and you look like crap.”

Mr Cavuto responded that he “values” his illnesses.

“The physical things have a way of piling up and they do teach you a thing or two about the fragility of life and how you might want to comport yourself in life,” he said.

This isn’t Mr Cavuto’s first run-in with hate mail. In October 2021, he received a slew of hateful messages after he urged his viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The host previously warned viewers to not take hydroxychloroquine after Mr Trump announced he was taking the medication in 2020. The drug, intended to treat malaria, does not treat Covid-19 and can prove fatal when taken without clinical supervision.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment ... it will kill you, he said. “I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”