US Naval Academy on lockdown amid reports of shots fired

The U.S. Naval Academy and a nearby base in Maryland are on lockdown amid reports of a threat and unconfirmed claims of shots fired on campus.

"Naval Support Activity Annapolis, in coordination with local law enforcement, is currently responding to reports of threats made to the Naval Academy,” the Naval Academy wrote on Facebook. “The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing situation and we will provide updates as they become available."

Campus sources told Fox News a midshipman who had been kicked out of the service academy had returned to Annapolis with a weapon, and that shots were fired inside Bancroft Hall, a large student dormitory.

"The shooter is knocking on doors pretending to be a military policeman,” a source told the broadcaster.

An academy midshipman warned colleagues at 5:32 p.m. to “get inside and lock your door right now,” according to emails shared with The New York Times.

Naval Academy is on lockdown as military and police respond to reports of threat against premier service academy

“Not a drill,” the message reads. “Get inside and lock your door.”

Aerial news footage showed police officers with long guns and body armor running outside a campus building. A state police helicopter was also seen parked on a campus lawn.

“I’m very nervous,” Courtney Strauss-Campbell, a mother whose son is inside the Naval Academy, told Fox 5 DC.

She said her son had heard a shooter was inside Bancroft Hall, but that he doesn’t “know if it’s a hoax or if it’s real.”

Campus sources told news outlets threat came from disgruntled midshipman returning to campus with weapon

The Independent has contacted the Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis base for comment.

An official with the Annapolis Police Department declined to immediately comment, and said he was heading to the scene.

The Maryland State Police are assisting with the response, an official told The Independent.

The lockdown comes the same day police responded to a bomb threat ultimately deemed non-credible against the Democratic National Committee headquarters in nearby Washington, and a day after an unknown gunman assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.