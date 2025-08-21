The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Students at Villanova University in Pennsylvania were told on Thursday afternoon to move to a secure location and barricade their doors because of an active shooter on campus.

“Police continue to search area,” according to a warning on the Villanova website urging students to avoid the university law school’s Scarpa Hall. “Remain sheltered in place until further notice.”

“ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus,” reads an alert sent to Villanova students at around 4:30 p.m. local time, obtained by NBC Philadelphia. “Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow.”

Police told the outlet there were no known injuries from the incident at this time.

The Radnor Township Police Department wrote on X that it is on the scene and asked students and residents to “shelter in place.”

open image in gallery Police and campus officials told students and residents to shelter in place and avoid Scarpa Hall amid reports of active shooter at Villanova University ( AP )

Large numbers of officers as well as an ambulance could be seen on campus.

The incident took place on the final day of the university’s law school orientation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.