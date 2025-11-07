Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Nancy Mace’s ex-fiance has filed a lawsuit against the MAGA congresswoman after she accused him of being a sexual “predator” during a speech.

The lawsuit claims that Mace fabricated allegations about a sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2018.

Patrick Bryant, Mace’s ex-partner, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday over allegations made in a May lawsuit by an unknown “Jane Doe,” according to the report, which was obtained by WCSC.

That lawsuit, detailed in Bryant’s filing, claimed that the woman was allegedly assaulted at the home of Eric Bowman by an unknown man, while Bowman and Bryant filmed the attack.

Mace referenced the alleged incident during her speech on the House floor in February.

"For almost two years, I've had to stay quiet while completely false accusations were spread about me,” Bryant stated on social media. “Claims that were created, repeated, and weaponized to serve personal and political vendettas.

“I have never assaulted or raped any woman."

Nancy Mace is being sued by her ex-fiancé after she accused him of sexually assaulting 'Jane Doe' during a speech

According to WCSC, Bryant is suing for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, Mace has hit back at her ex-fiance on social media in a sharp-toned statement, which referenced Bryant’s company and his lawyer being found to have violated South Carolina law by issuing subpoenas and deposing people without court approval in the Doe case.

“I just got him sanctioned in court,” she wrote. “And rape victim Jane Doe and I are still waiting on him to pay our legal fees after he weaponized the court against us.”

She accompanied the post with an AI-generated video of her husband dancing and throwing money into the air.

Mace also said that she will be filing a counterclaim against her ex-fiancé.

“I will file a motion to dismiss and counter claim abuse of process, conspiracy, and you guessed it - more attorney fees,” she raged. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The MAGA congresswoman launched into an expletive-filled rant aimed at police officers at the Charleston International Airport last week.

Mace is a highly polarizing politician who made headlines after an alleged expletive-filled rant

According to a report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police, Mac became “very irate” at a TSA checkpoint.

Officers had been waiting for her near the front curb of the airport when they discovered that she had actually driven to a TSA checkpoint for members of the Known Crewmembers program. Staff raced over to Mace shortly after and began escorting her through the airport.

“During the entire escort, Rep. Mace was talking loudly using profanity at times for others to hear,” the report read.

One of the officers said that the congresswoman “repeatedly stated we were ‘F****** incompetent’ and ‘this is no way to treat a f****** U.S. Representative.”

“She also said we would never treat Tim Scott like this,” the officer wrote. Scott is the junior senator from South Carolina.

Mace’s director of operations, Cameron Morabito, addressed the incident in a fiery statement given to WIRED.

“Apparently, simply arriving at an airport now makes for a worthy headline. We are forced to take the Congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously,” Morabito wrote. “After the world watched Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the threats against her have only intensified. Our security procedures are based solely on legitimate safety concerns, and any attempt to politicize this reality is both dangerous and reckless.”

Shortly after, the congresswoman launched into a series of furious social media posts in which she said, “BREAKING NEWS: Nancy Mace arrives at the airport - no security.”

“And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport,” she raged in another post. “Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no?”