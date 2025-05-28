Nancy Mace ran bot army, had staff run fake accounts to boost profile, report claims: ‘It’s what she does for fun’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina’s most outspoken member of Congress is reportedly putting her techie background to good use.

Mace, a third-term House member with reported ambitions to run for governor, directs staffers to run countless bot accounts and fake social media profiles on her behalf — all with the aim of boosting Mace’s content and messaging, according to a new report from Wired Wednesday that cited several unnamed former staffers and a consultant who publicly ended his contract with the congresswoman.

The report quoted a deposition from Wesley Donehue, a South Carolina-based campaign consultant who previously worked closely with Mace’s campaigns. The deposition, first reported a week earlier by a local conservative news blog, FITS News, was taken by attorneys for Mace’s ex-fiancee — whom she accused of sexual assault, along with three other men, in a jarring moment during a congressional hearing.

Wired’s reporting echoed the claim made by Donehue, who told a court: “She programs her own bots. She sets up Twitter burner accounts. This is the kind of a thing she does. She sits all night on the couch and programs bots, because she’s very, very computer savvy. She controls her own voter database, she programs a lot of her own website, she programs Facebook bots and Instagram bots and Twitter bots. It’s what she does for fun.”

Nancy Mace presents hidden camera footage of herself she says was taken without consent to Congress

According to a staffer, Mace would allegedly order her underlings to identify criticism of her on social media; a slew of fake accounts would then pile on the offending account.

“We were congressional staff, and there were actual things we could be doing to help the constituents,” one said.

The Independent has reached out to the congresswoman’s office for comment.

A spokesperson for Mace’s team told Wired that they would not comment on the congresswoman’s personal life.

“The only relationship the congresswoman cares about is her one with South Carolina,” said Sydney Long, according to the outlet.

But that wasn’t the case earlier this month when Mace showed a blurry image of what she said was her own naked body — an image she said was taken without her consent — during a congressional hearing as she called for stronger penalties for sexual offenders who film people without their knowledge in private spaces.

Instead, Mace dragged four men including her ex-fiancee by name into the hearing and labeled them “predators.” Patrick Bryant, her ex-fiancee, and the three other men have all maintained their innocence in regard to her accusations.

Meanwhile, the deposition that Bryant forced Donehue to give revealed that Mace spent so much of her time on her “relationships,” despite her staffer’s denial, that it was the defining factor leading to Donehue abandoning her as a client and publicly disowning her.

According to FITS News, Donehue said under oath that the congresswoman wanted him constantly “to intervene in her relationship problems with Patrick Bryant” and later “asked me to blackmail Patrick Bryant”. He went on to call her a “chronic liar who constantly plays the victim card for her own benefit.”

“Nancy talks about her sex life in a way that I’ve never heard a client or a woman talk,” Donehue added.

“This goes beyond Patrick. This is with multiple partners. She loves talking about sex,” he claimed.

Nancy Mace was accused in a deposition of running a bot army ( Kent Nishimura/Getty Images )

According to Donehue, “every conversation would devolve into what’s going on in her sex life…something that she talked about all the time and I always felt uncomfortable with.”

The congresswoman has been one of the most polarizing figures on the Hill since she arrived. A onetime “NeverTrumper”, she like others completed an evolution into a pro-Trump believer that saved her from successive primary challenges backed by both Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker. She was one of a small group of GOP rebels who ousted McCarthy as speaker of the House in 2023.

She’s no stranger to accusations of her own, with staffers calling her abusive and “toxic”. Between 2023-2024, her office underwent more staff turnover than any other — with every single staff member quitting and being replaced over the course of one year.