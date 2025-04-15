Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nancy Mace, who once challenged another congresswoman to take their disagreement "outside”, denounced political violence and rhetoric after being targeted by a Pennsylvania man who threatened Donald Trump.

Shawn Monper, of Butler, Pennsylvania, has been charged with allegedly making threats against Trump and Mace, according to Fox News, citing a law enforcement source.

The man allegedly wrote about wanting to shoot Mace in a YouTube comment.

"If I ever see her unprotected in public I would [love] to be the one to put a bullet in her skull," the man allegedly wrote. "What a disgusting [piece] of trash."

Monper also allegedly made threats against Trump, saying he would “assassinate” the president himself and calling for those opposed to the MAGA movement to just “start killing people.”

"Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon [Musk], all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way,” he allegedly wrote on YouTube. “Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0."

According to Fox News Digital, Mace appears to be the only member of Congress who received a threat.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace was allegedly threatened by Shawn Monper, a Pennsylvanian man who is accused of threatening President Donald Trump ( Kent Nishimura/Getty Images )

Monper allegedly said he'd bought guns and ammunition since Trump took office, and allegedly made threats against members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and against Tesla CEO and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, according to law enforcement.

Mace confirmed the threats on Monday night and issued a statement denouncing political violence.

"If you think attempting to assassinate elected officials makes you a hero, you’re not an activist. You’re a terrorist. And you should never see the light of day again," she said. "This political violence is getting out of control, and silence is no longer an option. I won’t be intimidated. I won’t be silenced. We have a duty to call this evil out—loudly and publicly."

Mace herself was involved in a high-profile incident earlier this year when she challenged a political opponent to fight with her during a disagreement on Capitol Hill.

In January, Mace was arguing with Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, during which she asked the representative if she wanted to "take it outside" — generally understood to be a challenge to brawl.

Mace and Crockett were arguing about Republicans' attacks on trans rights before the incident took a turn for the threatening, according to NBC News.

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now. So [Mace] is gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans, trans’ so that people will feel threatened, and child, listen —” Crockett said, before Mace interjected.

“I am no child, do not call me a child, I am no child,” Mace shot back. “If you want to take it outside, we can do that."

Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, defended Crockett and said Mace was trying to incite violence against her.

Republican Congressman James Comer, who chairs the subcommittee on civil rights, facilitated a discussion and decided that Mace's words did not constitute a call to violence, offering the explanation that perhaps Mace was simply asking Crockett to "have a cup of coffee or perhaps a beer."

Mace herself, despite referencing the incident and saying that she "went off" on the Congresswoman, insisted she was not calling on Crockett to fight her.

“Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight. At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone,” she wrote in a post on X.

Crockett maintained that she had been threatened and called Mace an "attention seeking loser."

“Last I checked, threatening members in a committee room doesn’t exactly reduce the cost of eggs,” she wrote at the time.