White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ended Friday’s press briefing by calling on Cara Castronuova, a former boxer and failed MAGA candidate who now works at the pro-Trump propaganda network run by MyPillow CEO and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell.

Absolutely teeing up her question to Leavitt, the Lindell TV “reporter” wondered if the White House would be able to share Donald Trump’s secret “fitness plan” because the 78-year-old president looks “healthier than ever before” and better than when he first began running for political office.

The fawning “question” to wrap up Friday’s presser — which largely focused on the continued impacts of Trump’s chaotic tariffs, the upcoming talks with Iran, and the Supreme Court ruling the administration must “facilitate” the return of a wrongly deported man — is yet another example of how this administration is reshaping press coverage within the White House.

The president was scheduled to undergo his yearly physical exam at Walter Reed on Friday, which would be his first comprehensive examination in over 18 months. Despite being the oldest president to be sworn into office for a new term, Trump — who spent much of the past four years assailing his former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness — is reportedly not expected to take a cognitive test during this exam.

Lindell TV correspondent Cara Castronuova asks White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt if she could share President Donald Trump's "fitness plan" because he looks "healthier than ever before." ( Fox News )

Castronuova, who asked Leavitt two days ago if Trump was “disappointed” with conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, took the opportunity to close out this latest press briefing by gushing over Trump’s physical appearance.

“Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan?” Castronuova asked after Leavitt pledged that the White House would quickly share the results from Trump’s medical exam.

“He actually looks healthier than ever before,” the Lindell TV White House correspondent continued. “Healthier than he looked eight years ago, and I’m sure everyone in this room can agree. Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy, and is he eating less McDonald’s?”

Castronuova seemed to be referencing Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, which would target processed food — among other things. At the same time, the McDonald’s-loving president infamously forced Kennedy to pose for a photo alongside a feast from the fast food joint, prompting the Trump official to later testify that he’s not coming after your “cheeseburger and Diet Coke, which my boss loves.”

“I can confirm that the president is in very good shape as you see on your daily basis here,” a pleased and smiling Leavitt responded to Castronuova. “And in that vein, thank god it’s Friday. It’s been a long, busy week at the White House. We will see you all Monday. We will release the results of that report as soon as we can.”

Since Trump’s return to office, the administration has seized power from the White House Correspondents’ Association on the press pool rotation and is threatening to take over seating assignments in the briefing room. Additionally, Leavitt has elevated so-called “new media” voices in the pressers — which has included a number of MAGA loyalists from fringe outlets.

Castronuova, who was a trainer on season 11 of The Biggest Loser, made headlines last year when she sued the New York State Board of Elections for allegedly preventing her name from being written in as a Republican challenger to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). She was initially kept off the GOP ballot when party leaders decided to forego a Republican primary.

Earlier this year, she was hired to be the chief White House correspondent for Lindell TV, the MAGA digital channel run by the Trump-boosting pillow magnate who's been facing existential financial and legal peril in recent months.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Cara Castronuova to the team. Our viewers will get an up-close and personal look at White House press coverage like they’ve never seen before,” Lindell said in a statement about Castronuava’s hiring. “She will provide the kind of hard-hitting, competent reporting that pulls no punches while she delivers unbiased breaking news stories from the White House that other networks refuse to report.”