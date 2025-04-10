Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In what appears to be a push to take even firmer control over the press corps' coverage of the current administration, the White House is now selectively distributing reports submitted by press poolers and apparently cutting the ones it doesn’t like.

Oliver Darcy of Status News first reported Wednesday night that at least two recent dispatches filed by the poolers on duty were not sent out to the news outlets that are subscribed to the White House pool report mailing list.

Earlier this week, Dallas Morning News correspondent Joseph Morton sent out an email about the press being on the move from the White House to President Donald Trump’s speech at a fundraising dinner for the National Republican Congressional Committee. While the message essentially conveyed that a small group of reporters was traveling to cover the event, it also included the following observation: “A reporter and photographer with The Associated Press were turned away from joining the pool.”

Notably, the refusal to allow AP journalists to travel with the press corps came shortly after a federal judge ruled that the White House must restore access to the wire service. The White House had banned the Associated Press journalists from the daily rotation of pool reporters because of the outlet’s editorial decision not to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” following Trump’s executive order renaming it.

“That specific pool report from Morton, I’ve learned, was never distributed by the White House to news outlets subscribed to its pool report mailing list—a notable omission and a clear break from precedent,” Darcy reported.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at a press briefing. The White House is now refusing to distribute pool reports it doesn’t like ( REUTERS )

Besides the Dallas Morning News report, the White House also withheld a Monday dispatch from RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann, who noted that a scheduled press conference between the president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been canceled.

The White House Correspondents’ Association, which has already had much of its power over the press corps stripped away by the administration, has already raised the alarm over the White House’s censorship of its journalists’ reports.

“Traditionally, pool reporters file dispatches about the president’s movements and remarks that are then distributed by the White House to the wider media ecosystem,” Darcy noted. “Now, it appears the White House is withholding reports it doesn’t like—choosing not to distribute pool reports that contain information it finds inconvenient or unflattering.”

Though the correspondents’ association also manages its own email list for members of the association to counter government control of the alerts and to ensure its reporters receive the real-time dispatches, journalists who aren’t members – specifically from smaller independent outlets – have to rely on the White House’s official mailing list

“This is a perfect example of why the White House Correspondents’ Association for years has provided independent delivery of pool reports,” association president Eugene Daniels said in a statement. “It’s critical that journalists who cover the presidency—and the Americans who rely on their coverage to stay informed—get unfiltered information free from government control.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It comes as the administration has already seized power from the association over which reporters and outlets receive press pool assignments and is now looking to control where journalists sit in the White House briefing room.