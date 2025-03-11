Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos. Sergey Brin. Mark Zuckerberg. Bernard Arnault.

They’re among the world’s richest people, and they all attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration. And now, they’ve lost a collective $209 billion since the Republican took office, Bloomberg reports.

Musk’s net worth suffered the most, dropping by $148 billion since January 20. Amazon CEO Bezos came in second place, losing $29 billion, while Google co-founder Brin lost $22 billion. Meta CEO Zuckerberg and LVMH CEO Arnault both said goodbye to $5 billion.

Musk — who owns both SpaceX and Tesla — saw his net worth peak in December at a whopping $486 billion, the highest-ever recorded by the Bloomberg wealth index. Musk used nearly $300 million of his fortune to support Trump’s presidential campaign and other MAGA allies throughout 2024.

open image in gallery Elon Musk pictured with Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at President Donald Trump's inauguration. Musk's net worth has fallen a whopping $148 billion since late January after peaking in December ( via REUTERS )

Musk’s net worth spike mostly came from Tesla’s significant gains, which have since been lost, Bloomberg reports. Bezos’s drop can similarly be attributed to a 14 percent fall in Amazon shares since January.

Brin’s fall comes as shares of Alphabet Inc. — Google’s parent company — tumbled more than 7 percent early last month.

open image in gallery Zuckerberg and Bezos attend Trump’s inauguration. The two are among five billionaires whose net worths have tumbled since the Republican took office ( Getty Images )

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, was initially poised to have a good first quarter after Meta rose 19 percent from mid-January to mid-February — however, the stock has since lost those gains. Arnault’s LVMH similarly saw a 20 percent spike from early November to late January, but those gains have since been lost.

open image in gallery LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault (left) and UFC Founder Dana White (center) pictured attending Trump's inauguration. Arnault's net worth has fallen $5 billion since January 20 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the five billionaires for comment through their respective companies.

These billionaires’ losses come as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost almost 900 points Monday. The Dow closed at a loss of 890, but was initially heading toward its worst day since 2022 amid Trump’s trade wars.

At one point Monday, the Dow was down 1,000 points, which would have put it in the top 20 worst days in market history. Musk’s Tesla lost 15 percent, while shares of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Nvidia and Meta Platforms fell more than 3 percent. On Tuesday the markets continued to slide, briefly pulling Wall Street 10% below its record set last month.

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has appeared unphased by the drop, telling NBC News: “There's going to be no recession in America.”

But outside experts are not ruling it out. JPMorgan Chase raised their risk of recession from 30 to 40 percent, according to the Wall Street Journal. Mark Zandi, chief economist at credit rating agency Moody's, previously told The Independent that “Americans should be worried” about the economy as Trump implements his tariffs.

“There are a lot of storms out there and they’re getting darker and darker,” Zandi said.