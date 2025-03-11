Trump pushes ahead with tariffs as stock market have ‘worst day of 2025’ amid recession fears: Live updates
Ontario puts in place retaliatory tariffs on energy that it sends to New York, Minnesota, and Michigan
President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with his tariffs on U.S. allies and adversaries alike as the stock market plummets amid growing fears that a recession may be on the horizon.
The S&P 500 is set to have its worst day of the year, decreasing by more than three percent by Monday afternoon. This comes just one day after Trump refused to rule out the possibility that his trade war could lead to a recession later this year.
“I hate to predict things like that,” the president told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures when pressed about the possibility. “There is a period of transition.”
Meanwhile, Ontario has put in place retaliatory tariffs on energy that it sends to New York, Minnesota, and Michigan. Trump’s trade war with China also heated up as the Chinese started enacting retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products.
This comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine will have to give up some of the territory occupied by Russia in an agreement to end the war, which began with Russia’s invasion of their neighboring country in February 2022.
In Michael Wolff’s new book, All or Nothing, about Donald Trump’s resounding election victory, he describes how, for a long time, the new US president thought he had no chance.
Trump assumed that Joe Biden would not stay the course, but expected Michelle Obama to take his place. Trump was afraid of her. He did not relish confronting the smart Princeton University and Harvard Law School graduate.
Now, Canada’s Liberal Party has just chosen another Michelle Obama-esque person as its prime minister. Mark Carney might lack Obama’s obvious empathy and touch, but he is similarly rigorous, intellectually equipped, capable of fighting untruth with fact – and able to master technical detail. Self-assured and confident, he is just the sort of opponent Trump struggles with.
Asian shares dip in an echo of Wall Street's sell-off amid alarm over Trump's tariffs
Asian benchmarks dove Tuesday, as worries grew about the ripple effects from President Donald Trump's tariffs on regional economies and companies.
The stock fall in Asia echoed the sell-off on Wall Street, where investors are raising questions on how much pain Trump will let the economy endure through tariffs and other policies in order to get what he wants.
Asian shares dip in an echo of Wall Street's sell-off amid alarm over Trump's tariffs
Homeland Security overhauls asylum phone app — now it's for 'self-deportation'
The Trump administration has unveiled an overhauled cellphone app once used to let migrants apply for asylum, turning it into a system that allows people living illegally in the U.S. to say they want to leave the country voluntarily.
The renamed app, announced Monday and now called CBP Home, is part of the administration’s campaign to encourage “self-deportations, " touted as an easy and cost-effective way to nudge along President Donald Trump’s push to deport millions of immigrants without legal status.
“The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences,” Pete Flores, the acting commissioner for U.S Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement.
Lauren Boebert slammed over ‘pimp cane’ insult directed at censured Democrat Al Green
GOP firebrand Lauren Boebert has been accused of “effortless racism” over a perceived dig at Democrat Al Green, who was ejected from Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress last week.
In an interview with right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice, the Colorado congresswoman accused Green, who is Black, of shaking “his pimp cane” at the president, after he stood to give a vocal protest.
The Texas rep, 77, was escorted from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms after repeatedly shouting “you have no mandate” at Trump. Green later told reporters: “It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump.
NASA lays off top scientist and deputies as it implements DOGE’s job cuts that will see hundreds leave space agency
NASA has begun to conduct layoffs at the behest of the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
In an email sent out on Monday and shared on social media, Acting Administrator Janet Petro said the agency’s reductions were phased and occur in advance of a reorganization plan.
“We will close NASA's Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, the Office of the Chief Scientist, and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility branch in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, along with reducing their workforce,” said Petro.
Greenland faces key election after Trump’s attempts to gain control
Greenlanders are set to face a crucial general election with a push for independence a key issue after US President Donald Trump reiterated his interest in taking control.
The Inatsisartut parliament consists of 31 MPs to be chosen from six political parties – two of which are in the governing coalition, Inuit Ataqatigiit and the Simiut parties.
The leader of the party that wins the most seats in parliament in the March 11 vote becomes prime minister - currently Mute Egede of the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party.
EPA froze 'green bank' funds worth billions, climate group suit says
A nonprofit that was awarded nearly $7 billion by the Biden administration to finance clean energy and climate-friendly projects has sued President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of improperly freezing a legally awarded grant.
Climate United Fund, a coalition of three nonprofit groups, demanded access to a Citibank account it received through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, a program created in 2022 by the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act and more commonly known as the green bank. The freeze threatens its ability to issue loans and even pay employees, he group said.
“The combined actions of Citibank and EPA effectively nullify a congressionally mandated and funded program," Climate United wrote in a Monday court filing.
Leader of student protests at Columbia facing deportation after arrest by immigration officials
A prominent Palestinian activist who helped lead protests at Columbia University is facing deportation following his arrest by federal immigration agents over the weekend.
Mahmoud Khalil, who graduated from the university in December, was arrested Saturday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrest, saying it was a result of President Donald Trump’s executive orders prohibiting antisemitism. He has not been formally charged with a crime.
Khalil’s lawyer, Amy Greer, said the agents who took him into custody at his university-owned home near Columbia initially claimed to be acting on a State Department order to revoke his student visa. But when Greer informed them that Khalil was a permanent resident with a green card, they said they would revoke that documentation instead.
Do US F-35 jets have a ‘kill switch’? European countries forced to deny claims Trump could cripple air force
Donald Trump’s sudden suspension of military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine has reignited fears the US could have a “kill switch” installed on some of its fighter jet exports, aircraft that are vital to European security.
The claim relates to the US F-35 fighter jets, purchased by 13 European countries, including the UK.
Though there is no evidence to suggest such a ‘switch’ exists, Joachim Schranzhofer, head of communications at the German arms company Hensoldt, told Bild last week that it is “more than just a rumour”. He did not expand on what he meant by this, though he added that it would be much easier for the US to ground aircraft by blocking access to key software, which remains under American control.
DHS launches new app where migrants can say they have deported themselves - so one day they can return
The Department of Homeland Security has launched a new app where migrants can declare they have deported themselves so that one day they can return.
Under the Biden administration, migrants could make appointments on the CBP One app at a port of entry to seek asylum. DHS revoked that scheduler after President Donald Trump took office and the administration began its sweeping immigration crackdown, intending to remove anyone living in the U.S. without legal permission.
The department had previously announced its plan to roll out the app that has a “submit intent to depart” feature for migrants.
