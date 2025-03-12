Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real America’s Voice correspondent Brian Glenn, who also happens to be the paramour of MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, used the White House sitdown between President Donald Trump and Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin to press Ireland’s leader about Rosie O’Donnell moving to the Emerald Isle.

With the administration’s press shop seizing power from the White House Correspondents’ Association, Glenn — a Trump sycophant whose previous outlet was paid by the president’s campaign — has become a ubiquitous presence in the White House as his presidential press pool assignments have surged.

During Martin’s visit with Trump, Glenn took the opportunity to personally congratulate the president for his economic success, despite the fact that the stock market has plummeted in recent days over recession fears due to Trump’s escalating trade war and chaos implemented by the DOGE cuts.

At the same time, the right-wing reporter also referenced his much-derided question to Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month, when he mocked the Ukrainian president for not wearing a suit during the volatile Oval Office meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Real America's Voice correspondent Brian Glenn asks Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin "why in the world" he let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland. ( Fox News )

“Welcome to the United States, you look great. Nice suit,” Glenn said as Trump nodded in approval. “Trump ran on MAGA — Make America Great Again. If you could run on MIGA — Make Ireland Great Again — what would your number one issue be for people in Ireland right now to make your country stronger? And I’ve got a two-part question to that as well.”

After Martin said his “number one priority” would be housing due to rising home prices, the RAV correspondent then wondered what the Irish prime minister thought about O’Donnell, a former host of The View who has been locked in a decades-long feud with Trump.

“Ireland is known for a very happy, fun-loving people,” Glenn exclaimed. “Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland?! I think she is going to lower your happiness levels!”

As Martin attempted to merely shrug off the absurd question, Trump chimed in and declared “that’s true” while thanking Glenn for asking the Irish leader about the comedian. “Thank you,” Trump bellowed. “I like that question!”

Trump went on to ask Martin if he knew who O’Donnell was, prompting the prime minister to awkwardly try to pivot before the president declared: “You're better off not knowing!” Eventually, Glenn would note that he was “joking” before the leaders were able to move on to another reporter.

After previously hinting that she was leaving the United States following Trump’s second election, O’Donnell revealed this week that she had permanently moved to Ireland along with her 12-year-old adopted daughter.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” the longtime critic of Trump said on Instagram.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country,” the comic added. “That's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are.”