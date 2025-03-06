Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dodged questions about Elon Musk’s outfit choices when in the presence of President Donald Trump amid allegations of a double standard following criticism over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s attire during last week’s Oval Office showdown.

Leavitt was quizzed on the issue by Fox News’ senior correspondent Peter Doocy during her press briefing Wednesday.

“You know that some officials here were miffed that Zelensky showed up last week without a suit for his meeting in the Oval Office. But Elon Musk never wears a suit,” Doocy stated.

While there isn’t an official White House dress code – a level of formality is typical among world leaders and dignitaries.

However, President Zelensky has refused to wear a suit – instead opting for a sombre military ensemble – in solidarity with his countrymen currently battling Russian forces.

Zelenksy has been pictured with various world leaders wearing almost fatigue-like tactical clothing since the invasion began in February 2022.

Leavitt quickly interjected with a wide-brimmed smile, stating: “He did last night,” in reference to Musk’s appearance during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

There have been allegations of a double standard over the criticism of Zelensky’s attire for meeting with Trump and Musk’s casual look ( EPA/AFP via Getty Images )

“So what is the dress code?”, Doocy pressed.

Leavitt was visibly caught out by the question as she appeared to be stifling her laughter on the matter.

“Well, Elon Musk wore a suit last night. I’m sure you saw it”, she repeated.

Doocy pushed Leavitt further on the suit question, asking if Musk had been “spooked” after Zelensky was dramatically escorted from the White House following the explosive meeting with Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

“No, I don’t think so. I’m just pointing out that he did wear a suit last night and I think the president liked that very much and he looked great,” Leavitt continued before swiftly moving on to discuss Trump’s approval ratings.

During his appearance at Trump’s first cabinet meeting, Musk sported a casual look that consisted of jeans, a T-shirt that read “Tech Support,” and a Make America Great Again (MAGA) baseball cap.

Last Friday, Trump, Vance, and the Ukrainian leader’s discussion, which sought to lay out the terms for a ceasefire with Russia and a minerals deal, escalated into a full-blown shouting match in front of the world’s press.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?,” Zelensky was asked by Brian Glenn, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend.

“A lot of Americans have problems, with you not respecting the dignity of this office,” he continued.

Zelensky shot back saying he would wear a suit when the war was over. “Maybe something like yours, maybe something better, maybe something cheaper,” he added.

Trump scolded Zelensky telling him: “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

While Vance jibed at the Ukrainian leader stating: “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?”

Zelenksy, who maintained a calm and collected demeanor throughout, was abruptly escorted from the premises.

The leader has since announced his regret over the fiery meeting, revealing he was ready to resolve matters with the US, and establish a peace deal.

The Independent contacted The White House for comment.