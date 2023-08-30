Mitch McConnell freezes and appears unresponsive in second press conference incident

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell once again froze, appeared unable to speak and did not seem to register that someone was speaking to him in a concerning moment that occurred on Wednesday at a press conference.

Video of the incident emerged Wednesday afternoon after the senator, 81, appeared to trail off in the middle of answering a question about whether he would run for reelection. In the video, an aide approaches him and asks him if he is ok while he stares off at the cameras, appearing distant or overwhelmed.

He was then briefly lead away, before returning.

The incident mirrored a moment that occurred just a few weeks ago in the halls of the US Senate, when the GOP leader was lead away by his Republican colleagues in the middle of a press conference after appearing unable to speak. In that situation he also returned a few minutes later, assuring reporters gruffly that he was fine.

More follows...