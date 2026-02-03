Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least seven more federal prosecutors in Minnesota have quit or intend to quit after a wave of U.S. attorneys in the state resigned over the Department of Justice’s reluctance to investigate the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good, according to recent reports.

Local outlet KARE 11 reported the new resignations Monday, naming Dan Bobier, Allen Slaughter and Ana Voss as some of the prosecutors who parted ways with the DOJ.

It’s unclear what led to the second wave of resignations.

When The Independent reached out to the DOJ for comment, it referred to a February 2025 memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi that read, “It is the job of an attorney privileged to serve in the Department of Justice to zealously defend the interests of the United States.

“Those interests, and the overall policy of the United States, are set by the Nation's Chief Executive, who is vested by the Constitution with all ‘[E]xecutive Power.’”

The new resignations come weeks after The New York Times reported that six Minnesota federal prosecutors, including Joseph Thompson, resigned over the DOJ’s lack of an investigation into ICE officer Jonathan Ross, who killed Good in Minneapolis in early January, and the department’s demand that Good’s widow, Becca, be probed.

Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three, was fatally shot by Ross while she was behind the wheel of her car on January 7.

The Trump administration has claimed it was done in self-defense, but Good appeared in a video to be driving away from federal agents who surrounded her car when she was shot.

Becca said that she and Good had stopped to support their neighbors during an ICE operation the day her wife was killed.

open image in gallery The new wave of resignations includes that of Dan Bobier, who was expected to take over prosecuting fraud in Minnesota ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We had whistles,” Becca said, per MPR News. “They had guns.”

Thompson, who was previously appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as Minnesota’s acting U.S. attorney and has more recently served as the first assistant U.S. attorney, reportedly resigned on January 13, along with assistant U.S. attorneys Melinda Williams, Harry Jacobs, and Thomas Calhoun-Lopez.

During his tenure, Thompson oversaw a massive fraud investigation that is intertwined with Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

open image in gallery The new resignations come weeks after The New York Times reported that six Minnesota federal prosecutors, including Joseph Thompson (pictured), resigned over the DOJ’s lack of an investigation into ICE officer Jonathan Ross ( AP )

Thompson said last December that half or more of the around $18 billion in federal funds that supported state welfare programs since 2018 may have been stolen.

The Associated Press reported, citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota, the overwhelming majority of defendants in the fraud schemes are Somali Americans, who Trump has called “garbage.”

Bobier, one of the prosecutors who most recently reportedly resigned, was expected to assume Thompson’s responsibility of prosecuting fraud in Minnesota.