A Republican lawyer who was running for governor of Minnesota has dropped out of the race because he cannot support federal “retribution on the citizens of our state” following the second fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis.

Chris Madel, the attorney who represented Jonathan Ross, the immigration agent who killed mother-of-three Renee Good on January 7, said he “cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state” in a video statement posted Monday on social media.

“Not can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” he added.

Madel’s statement follows the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by a federal agent Saturday in Minneapolis.

The lawyer said the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge has “expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”

Chris Madel, the attorney who represented Jonathan Ross, the immigration agent who killed mother-of-three Renee Good on January 7, announced he was exiting the governor's race

“United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship,” he said. “That's wrong.”

“At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them, I believe I did what was right, and I am doing that today,” Madel added.

Madel has not held elected office before and launched his bid for governor in December.

In his 10-minute video statement, he said he supported the “originally stated goals” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s surge in Minnesota, but condemned the agency’s recent tactics.

“ICE has authorized its agents to raid homes using a civil warrant that need only be signed by a border patrol agent. That's unconstitutional and it's wrong,” Madel said.

