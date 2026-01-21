Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volunteers are delivering groceries to Minneapolis migrants so they don’t risk leaving home as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarm the city.

In recent weeks, federal agents have arrested thousands of people in Operation Metro Surge. The Trump administration calls these people “murderers, rapists, child pedophiles and incredibly dangerous individuals.”

But Sergio Amezcua, a pastor at Dios Habla Hoy in south Minneapolis, told The New York Times that ICE appears to be just targeting nonwhite people — a claim federal officials have denied.

Amezcua and other community members decided to help those too afraid to take a trip to the grocery store as federal agents flood their streets.

“Our community is traumatized,” he said. “People that are born here are traumatized.”

open image in gallery Volunteers are delivering groceries to Minneapolis migrants so they don’t risk leaving home as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarm the city ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

So far, Amezcua’s church has received nearly 25,000 requests from people in need of groceries, with 14,000 deliveries of goods — such as meat, milk and even hygiene products — already completed.

A lot of the groceries are given to the church from food banks, but individuals have also donated to the cause.

open image in gallery In recent weeks, federal agents have arrested thousands of people in Operation Metro Surge ( Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images )

Minneapolis resident Germaine Grueneberg, who was signing up to volunteer last Friday, told the NYT, “I think the desperation is palpable right now, and we need to do something.”

“I’m lucky enough to have the privilege of a comfortable home, being able to buy my own food and go out and feel somewhat safe, for the most part, and it’s about time that we support our neighbors,” she said.

Minneapolis has been a flashpoint amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Earlier this month, Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in the city, causing public outcry. The Trump administration has framed the shooting as self-defense.

open image in gallery Earlier this month, Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, causing public outcry ( Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images )

The Department of Justice has issued subpoenas to at least five top Democratic Minnesota officials, including Governor Tim Walz, as the agency appears to investigate whether state and local officials conspired to impede federal agents from immigration enforcement.

“My focus has always been protecting the people of this state, not protecting myself. Families are scared. Kids are afraid to go to school. Small businesses are hurting. A mother is dead, and the people responsible have yet to be held accountable,” Walz said in a statement Tuesday.