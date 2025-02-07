Democratic lawmaker says she became ‘voluntarily sterile’ over Trump policies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Michigan state legislator became “voluntarily sterile” to avoid navigating a pregnancy under President Donald Trump’s second term, she revealed.

Democratic state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky told a crowd in Lansing on Wednesday: “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she added, according to the Michigan Advance.

Pohutsy made the announcement on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol as part of the 50501 Movement, which aimed to hold 50 protests in 50 states in one day. Hundreds gathered in protest at the right-wing blueprint Project 2025 and a second Trump presidency.

open image in gallery Michigan State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky announced she became 'voluntarily sterile' to avoid navigating a pregnancy in 'Trump's America' ( Laurie Pohutsky/ X )

Trump has promised to leave the issue of abortion up to the states. In 2022, the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, stripping the constitutional right to abortion and complicating the reproductive health landscape across the country. Trump has bragged about “killing Roe” after he put three justices on the bench who opted to overturn it.

In his first week in office, Trump signed orders that prohibited federal funds from being used to pay for abortions and ​​barred U.S. taxpayer dollars from funding foreign organizations that provide abortions.

open image in gallery State Rep. Pohutsky testifying in April 2021. After she spoke out about her personal healthcare decision, conservatives criticized her online. ( Michigan House Democrats )

Pohutsky is far from the only one undergoing sterilization. The overturning of Roe has led to more threats against abortion and contraception, leading more young men and women to seek a more permanent form of birth control. Research shows that vasectomies and tubal ligations sharply increased in young people after Roe was overturned. Studies also underscore that sterilization rates are highest in states with abortion bans - 12 states make the procedure illegal in all cases.

After she spoke at the demonstration, several on the right criticized her personal healthcare decision.

open image in gallery Protesters hold up signs at a 50501 Movement protest against Project 2025 and the executive orders of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Tennessee State Capitol building. ( REUTERS )

“So many broken people,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote on X, replying to a quote by Pohutsky.

Michigan State Rep. Brad Paquette, her GOP colleague, also took to X: “She very well knows that President Trump can not take away her ability to abort her unborn baby here in Michigan.”

In response to the negative remarks, Pohutsky wrote on X: “The fact that so many conservative men take personal offense to a decision that I made with my husband about my health care and future just proves the point that we shouldn’t assume that right is secure.”